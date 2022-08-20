Russian around?
A tale of two princely parks and palatial places
Who says you can’t teach an old dog new tricks? While out exploring possible stories and features for this very edition, I discovered Prince Gallitzin State Park. This jewel is a 6,249-acre state park with acreage in both Chest and White Townships in Cambria County. The park is home to the serene Glendale Lake -- a 1,635 acres man-made body of water. I am told Prince Gallitzin State Park was named in honor of Prince Demetrius Gallitzin, a Russian nobleman turned Roman Catholic missionary priest who founded the nearby town of Loretto. I was fascinated to learn that Demetris Gallitzin was born on December 22, 1770 and that his family was Russian royalty – his parents were friends with Voltaire – talk about name dropping! At the age of 22, Gallitzin left Europe for the United States where he was then inspired to become a priest. He was one of the first Roman Catholic priests ordained in America. After several years serving as a missionary in southern Pennsylvania and Maryland, Father Gallitzin founded the settlement of Loretto, in what is now Cambria County, in 1799. Are you keeping track? He founded a town before he was 30!
Under Gallitzin's leadership, Loretto became the first English-speaking Roman Catholic settlement in the United States west of the Allegheny Front. Father Gallitzin worked to build Loretto by establishing a gristmill, tannery, and sawmill in the town. He also was instrumental in the education of the children of the area and served as a doctor, banker and lawyer for many of the citizens. Locally he is sometimes referred to as “the priest who may have been a Tzar.”
Not to be confused with Prince Gallitzin State Park, the Gallitzin State Forest (named for the same priest though) is one of 20 state forest districts across the state and is located primarily in Cambria County, with other portions in Bedford, Somerset and Indiana counties. With 24,000 acres offering 94 miles of trails, camping, hunting, fishing, sightseeing and other activities, the Gallitzin State Forest has something for everyone.
“A lot of people don’t even know this is here, even though they drive past it all the time,” said Chuck Saylor, maintenance supervisor of the Babcock division. “We’d like to see more families use the picnic area. We’re trying to bring it back and make it more family-oriented.”
The area already offers four pavilions, a small ballfield and several picnic tables and charcoal barbecue pits. At the site of the former Cooney Brothers Coal Co. strip mine, 10 ponds were stocked thanks to the state’s fish commission.
“A lot of people are really impressed with the improvements,” Saylor said. “It’s nice to see a family come in and use a pavilion or throw a baseball around. It’s nice to see people enjoying it. It makes their work worthwhile.”
But wait… there’s more. You could make it a whole Gallitzin experience by actually your day by visiting the crypt of Demetrius Gallitzen. Oh but yes, you can. And no, I’m not kidding.
The mortal remains of this most fascinating Russian prince, priest and paranormal investigator. When he moved to the new world, Gallitizen lost his inheritance. Russian law forbade Catholic priests from inheriting property. Gallitzin died at Loretto on May 6, 1840, just after Easter. But in 1900 – 60 years after he was interred – the Prince was about to get a new burial. Pittsburgh steel magnate Charles Schwab paid to have an elaborate statue and crypt built to honor the bones of Father Gallitzin. Today, visitors can still walk into the crypt. Many folks who visit here leave handwritten notes and prayer requests.