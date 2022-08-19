Relax….Gamble… Golf…
Why everyone and the Bachelor love Nemacolin
Nemacolin is the modern day real-life example of Field of Dreams.
Instead of baseball, Nemacolin is a creation born from the need for recreation.
“If you build it, they will come ….. golf, gamble, relax, unwind, and film TV shows here!”
In 1987, Joseph Hardy – who also founded 84 Lumber – took a look at a massive hunting lodge – then 19 years old -- out in the middle of nowhere near Uniontown and said “I’ll take it.”
His idea was to renovate the Tudor-style mansion on the property and offer world class golf and a resort in the wooded areas of Pennsylvania that would rival locations found the world over.
The entire Nemacolin property includes The Lodge -- listed with the Historic Hotels of America. Located at the center of Nemacolin, it was the hunting lodge of Pittsburgh businessman Willard F. Rockwell, who had it built in 1968. The resort is named after Chief Nemacolin, a native Delaware Indian who in 1740 trailblazed a route through the Laurel Highlands mountains between what is now Cumberland, Maryland and Brownsville, Pennsylvania.
According to Nemacolin’s history, Pittsburgh industrialist Willard Rockwell established a private game reserve on the property called Nemacolin Trails Hunting Reserve in 1968. The Rockwells established a hunting lodge along with a golf course and airstrip. In 1970, the hotel was opened to the public under the name Nemacolin Inn.
In 1979, the property was sold to Cordelia Scaife May, but was returned three years later to the Rockwell family when Kent Rockwell repurchased the property and opened it to the public. By 1987, the 400 acre complex consisting of one hotel and a nine hole golf course was in bankruptcy. That’s when Hardy stepped in and bought the property. In the following years Hardy and family have expanded the property to encompass 2000 acres.
In 2002, Hardy transferred full ownership of the resort to his daughter, Maggie Hardy Knox. In 2007, Nemacolin's boutique hotel, Falling Rock, received AAA Five Diamond status. In 2009 Nemacolin's fine dining restaurant, Lautrec, received a Five Star rating from the Forbes Mobile Travel Guide. In 2013, the Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin opened on the property. At first, only patrons of the resort could access the casino floor. But in 2019, Churchill Downs Inc. bought the casino operating business and paid a $1 million fee to eliminate the access fee requirement, allowing the general public to enter the casino at no additional charge.
Facing the growing pandemic and loss of visitors -- like many hotels and motels -- Nemacolin had to pivot and during the height of COVID-19 in 2020, the entire facility was rented out to ABC-TV for the 25th season of the television show, The Bachelor.
Today, Nemacolin is a four seasons resort that boasts the only five star Michelin rated restaurant outside New York. The resort is currently owned by Maggie Hardy Knox, president of the 84 Lumber Company who took control of the property when her father retired. And yes, he still remains very active. Legend has it the quaint chapel built on the property will be Hardy’s final resting place. He reportedly had the chapel commissioned for that very reason – so he could stay close to his creation.
A few friends of mine work at Nemacolin – two of them are massage therapists here.
“I love where I work. I pull up to that building every day and I think ‘wow, I get to work here’. It really is something special,” says one of my friends, who wishes to remain anonymous. “Not just for the visitors but the company itself is just great to work for. They treat everyone really well here.”