“Expect to feel emotions you haven’t felt in twenty years.”
Reflection, Remembrance, Reverence…
A Visit to the Flight 93 Memorial
It’s a holy place but this is not a church.
It is the final resting place for 40 people and yet it is not a cemetery.
It is a National Park and yet this is a place of great stillness, quiet reflection, and even a heaviness that sits with a sadness inside the heart.
This is the Flight 93 Memorial Site – located just outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania – a town thrust into the spotlight nearly twenty-one years ago when the second attack on U.S. soil by a foreign government was carried out to horrific ends on September 11, 2001.
“This is our first time here and this is not what we expected,” says Charles, who is at the memorial site on this muggy day in June with his wife, Cecily. They are visiting from Pittsburgh. “We stopped by here years and years ago when it was just the field and the fences and now to see this center complete with the artifacts and the news footage playing, and to put headphones on and hear the voicemail messages sent to loved ones by people on the plane – and to see the magnitude of all of it together, it’s very impressive but it still gets to me.”
“We couldn’t do all of it in one day,” says Mark, who is here with his wife and two children – both of whom did not even exist two decades ago. “I was in the sixth grade when the plane crashed here. I have been wanting to see the memorial for years but didn’t know it was this big and took up this much acreage. It’s massive.It’s a lot to take in. There’s a lot to this – much more than I thought.”
“My daughter is 20 this year,” says Vicki, who is inside the visitor’s center with her daughter, Britney. They are following the timeline of events mapped out among the exhibit. “She has never known the world before September 11, 2001. I wanted her to learn why the world today is the way it is.”
Of the four aircraft hijacked on September 11, Flight 93 is the only one that did not reach its intended target, presumed to be the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. The plane crashed in this field, killing all 44 occupants, including the four terrorists. The names of the terrorists, however, will never be included in this memorial.
“I was surprised at how emotional visiting the site made me,” says Rich, standing outside on a catwalk that leads to a view of the crash site itself. “It takes you right back to that day and everything we all were feeling. I think we told ourselves that day we would never forget and then somewhere along the way, maybe we did.”
“You don’t realize how big this memorial is until you pull into it,” Debi says. She is visiting the site for the first time since it was constructed. “Then you get into this facility, and you see the Tower of Voices first and then you make your way down a road to the Visitors’ Center and then there are the trails that go down to the crash site and the memorial wall with all the names on it and you have to think – there probably isn’t another National Park built around a crime scene.”
“We went several years ago now, but just being there for me was emotionally overwhelming,” says visitor Joanne from Ohio. “Our kids were too young to understand, yet were quiet and understood it was a place of reflection.”
“My grandson was five on September 11, 2001. He had just started kindergarten. We were putting him on a kindergarten bus one week and then experiencing all of this one week later,” Joyce recalls. She is standing near those large white walls in Memorial Plaza. “He is 25 now and just got married. And yet, standing here, looking at this exhibit, all of this feels like it just happened yesterday. Turn around and blink and here we are.”
“I had to walk outside and get some air just after being inside for awhile,” says Bill, sitting on a bench just outside the exhibit. “I wasn’t expecting the news footage and the audio tapes of the voice messages from people on the plane that day. My advice for anyone who is coming here is to expect to feel emotions you haven’t felt in twenty years.”
“We visited the memorial when it was nothing more than an open field and a couple of Quonset huts, then again the year before the bell tower was completed,” says Marlene, a first time visitor to the now completed Memorial. “Emotionally overwhelming but also inspiring. It reminds us that love conquers all.”