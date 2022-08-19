No rest for the creative at
Pittsburgh’s Mattress Factory
So… here’s my question for you!
When’s the last time you really went to Pittsburgh? I don’t mean driven through it or went for one night for a concert, a wedding, or a ball game. I am talking about a day trip – spending some time – maybe strolling the Strip, or hitting a trendy bar at night for a classy cocktail with friends? Been awhile. I know, I know. With everything going on here at home, why would you need to leave town when it’s all right outside your back door?
But that’s the thing, you see – sometimes it’s just nice to get away. For a day. An overnight. What happens 40 miles outside of town can stay 40 miles outside of town. Am I right? And Pittsburgh is just far enough away that you are still in the “big city” but close enough to home to make it back to your own driveway in home for Sunday dinner.
Pittsburgh has a lot going for it in ways that didn’t even exist just a decade or so ago. “It cleans up well,.”as they say.
One of the best sites on the cultural scene in Steel City is the Mattress Factory – named such as it is located in a former mattress factory. Makes perfect sense.
Founded 45 years ago, the Mattress Factory was established by artists to support artists working in residence to create site-specific installations. Since then, the museum has presented and commissioned new installation and performance works by more than 750 artists. The museum supports established and emerging artists through a residency program that provides leadership, guidance, resources and opportunities to create artwork that is unconventional, challenging and thought-provoking. The museum’s flexibility and inventiveness allows artists to respond to developments in technology, explore audience interaction, and challenge traditional artistic ideals and practice.
In short, it has become a major influence not only in showcasing art but in inspiring new artists and giving them a place to create and to debut their works.
“The unparalleled support that artists receive from the Mattress Factory, while working in residence, often results in the production of extraordinary artwork that propels the artist’s career and significantly impacts the field of contemporary art,” says the museum’s website. Just a visit to the website is an impressive and artsy experience. “The Mattress Factory is an artist-centered museum, international residency program and renowned producer and presenter of installation art. We say ‘yes’ to artists, offering time and space to dream and realize projects in our hometown, Pittsburgh.”
According to the all important mission statement of the museum, the Mattress Factory stands by the philosophy that art is an essential part of civic and cultural life.
“Together, we take a leap into the unknown, rallying to the artist’s vision and going the extra mile to make art happen. We are forward-thinking, ambitious and flexible. Through open-ended collaborations, we work with artists at all stages of their careers to develop, produce and present site-specific installations, events and education programs.”
Well, now that sounds like a policy we can rest our heads on.