My first visit to the Flood Museum
“That Which Does Not Kill Us Only Makes Us Stronger”
The first word that comes to mind when entering the Johnstown Flood Museum is “wow” and the word that comes to the heart when exiting is “resilience.”
I would be absolutely gobsmacked to learn if there is another museum in this country devoted to the impact of three devastating flood events on a singular community. Yet, in Johnstown – a strong and proud industrial community with a rich and deep history – it is here. And what an impressive piece of a building this is. To someone who had never been here before, this was transcending and educational.
I was told “to understand the city and the people of Johnstown, you have to tour the Flood Museum. It’s a must.” Truer words were never spoken. I felt not only a sense of respectful history but of the weight of protectiveness this city feels for its own.
Just like a human being, when we have experienced much, we begin to protect ourselves. – our self defense mechanicms kick in and we might trust people less and allow fewer people into our hearts and our lives. But once someone takes the time to truly get to know us and understand us after we have felt overwhelming grief and heartache, our everlasting allegiance is with that friend or loved one who offered that support. I get the impression after walking through the Johnstown Flood Museum that this is indeed Johnstown itself.
It’s a city with its own heart – but a heart that has recovered many times from being broken and at times remains heavy but more than willing to give and wanting to be loved and to heal. And Johnstown has done and is doing that. Every day.
The Johnstown Flood Museum was the perfect venue for me to walk through as the newly appointed managing editor of Johnstown Magazine because it created the right and lasting impression. It completely set me up to respect and admire the population here. I understand the personality and the events that have shaped this town. At least a little bit more.
Despite the heartache and loss and tragedy this city has felt, she is willing to love beyond measure and to re-create and redefine herself. Instead of running from her past or trying to hide it, Johnstown is a city that puts itself on display as if to say “Yes, I have been through a lot and this is me. Love me!” And the people who live here and work here and play here do just that – and do it fiercely.
There is that saying “That which does kill us, only makes us stronger.” Never has that phrase applied more to a community than Johnstown. You think you live in a city that has experienced its fair share of punches, visit the Flood City, tour the Johnstown Flood Museum and it will change your mind – completely.
Just for a point of reference, the Johnstown Flood Museum is a history museum located on and dedicated to the three floods that ravaged this community. The museum is housed inside the beautiful former Cambria Public Library, which is part of the Downtown Johnstown Historic District. The Johnstown Flood Museum chronicles the events of the flood through exhibits and media. The museum shows the documentary, The Johnstown Flood in the Robert S. Waters Theater.
According to my research, the building itself is a historic Carnegie library creation. It was built in 1890–1891, with funds provided by the philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. It is one of 3,000 such libraries constructed between 1885 and 1919. Carnegie provided all funds toward the construction and maintenance of the library through 1930. It is a three-story brick building with a tile roof encased in dormers in the French Gothic revival style.
The building itself was damaged in the 1936 flood and stopped being a library in 1971. In 1972, the structure was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. It’s a beautiful piece of art and architecture in and of itself.
In 2000, the Johnstown Flood Museum expanded its permanent exhibits with the addition of an original “Oklahoma” house, one of the first types of temporary houses erected to shelter the people left homeless by the flood. Originally manufactured for homesteaders in the Oklahoma Territory, these buildings were a very early example of prefabricated housing. The Oklahoma was renovated for its inclusion in the museum’s exhibit.
The impressive exhibits also include a map that makes use of special effects to display the path of the floods. And throughout the museum – of course – are artifacts recovered from the devastation – each one telling its own story, crying out to be heard and understood – each piece a stitch in the fabric that makes up the history and strength that is Johnstown.