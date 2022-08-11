It’s the family amusement park built by spaghetti sauce!
Well….sort of.
Welcome to DelGrosso’s… please pause for the National Anthem
Right near the tail-end of World War II, a railroader from Altoona named Fred DelGrosso purchased an amusement park that was simply known as Bland’s Park. For years. Imagine packing up the kids and going somewhere “Bland” for the summer. Doesn’t exactly have that public relations and marketing kick to it, does it? What social media influencer of 2022 wants to promote anything “Bland.”
But in 2000 – twenty two years ago – the name was smartly changed to DelGrosso’s Amusement Park. By now, the family had long left the railroad business and had moved into food. The same DelGrosso family is also the founder of DelGrosso Foods, Inc. DelGrosso Foods produces and distributes pizza sauce, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, and other Italian specialty items. Often, coupons to the park are printed on labels on the food products – particularly jars of spaghetti sauce.
DelGrosso's Park was originally opened by the Rinard brothers on the Blands' family farm in 1907. It was purchased in 1946 by Fred DelGrosso, at which time the park was home to a number of rides installed by the Rinard's including the current “Carouselle” – one of the most beautiful old fashioned carousels in the world.
Since purchasing the park, the DelGrosso family has continued to invest in the park with various ride and attractions such as a waterpark addition in 1997 and expansion in 1999 and 2016.
DelGrosso’s Amusement Park offers a little more than 30 rides, food venues (as you can imagine – heavy on the Italian-American side and that is just fine) and an adjacent waterpark. The park provides rides for both adults and children with an extensive kiddie-land, pavilions, and inside catering activities.
The park is also home to several themed annual events like Summer Thunder (it was last month so we just missed it. We will go next year. Deal?), the Native American Pow Wow, Italian Festival, and Harvestfest which is a fall festival held in September to close out the season. The park also hosts "Spaghetti Wednesday" which features a special Italian dish each Wednesday during the summer.
Laguna Splash is an Italian themed waterpark that opened in 2016. Laguna Splash was an expansion of the park's existing waterpark amenities of a new wave pool, lazy river, and a variety of water features including a scale version of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, and tipping buckets and vases. The Laguna Splash Water Park also features 12 Cabanas that can be rented on a daily basis when the water park is in operation.
Trying to find it? DelGrosso’s is located in Tipton on both sides of Old Route 220 with Laguna Splash and parking on the southeast side of the road, while park-side resides on the northwest side of the road.
Interestingly, a tradition that started at the park when it was first opened carries on to this very day. Before the park is open, “The Star-Spangled Banner” is played throughout the entire property. This happens each and every morning before the gates are open and the public can come inside. And while the National Anthem is played, everything in the park is halted.