It’s All Coming Back to Me
The View from the Top….Eventually
Reopening in the Spring of ’23… revisiting the Johnstown Inclined Plane
“You gotta ride the incline!”
The first five words spoken to me by nearly everyone when I told them I was becoming the regional managing editor of Johnstown Magazine – effective July 2022. And I mean nearly everyone.
“You think the one in Pittsburgh is impressive. Wait until you get on the one in Johnstown. Just don’t look down.”
And that is all well and good advice and a wonderful suggestion. For the Spring of 2023. Because the first time I mentioned my desire to ride the “steepest vehicular inclined plane in the word,” I was met with Cheshire cat-like grins among my new colleagues here in Flood City.
“Oh, you can’t,” I was told. “It’s closed.”
And then I remembered – oh, but I had been a passenger on this particular lift once before. Looking at the submitted and available photos of the incline, it all came back to me. As if under some great hypnotic trance. I saw myself on the car – about nine years old – clutching my grandmother’s hand as the cable pulled us higher and higher – trying to be brave as the world disappeared below us. This was in the fall of 1977 – the church my entire family belonged to had sponsored – along with many denominations at the time I am sure – a clothing and food drive for those here in Johnstown who had just been impacted that July by its third flood. We were in town to deliver said boxes and clothes and canned goods to a sister church in Johnstown and my Grandma (the same one you are going to later learn also rode the Jack Rabbit at Kennywood) talked the entire family into this mountain cable car ride. It is a memory that has stuck with me all these years and I think it very well may have cured any fear of heights I might have had at that time.
Even though the Incline is closed for some renovations and remodelings and upgrades, it is still worth a stop just to look at it. Just to stare up the mountain and imagine the three times this device was used not for recreation but for salvation. It was actually constructed as a “lifesaver” after the Johnstown Flood of May 31, 1889, and then used again for the same reasons on St. Patrick’s Day, 1936 and again on July 20, 1977. It is still listed in the Guinness Book of Records as “The steepest vehicular inclined plane in the world.”
Just for historical purposes and because it should be noted, the Cambria Iron Company began construction of the inclined railway in 1890, to carry people, horses and wagons to the new hilltop community of Westmont. On June 1, 1891 the Johnstown Inclined Plane began providing convenient transportation up Yoder Hill which had a steep 70.9% grade. The Inclined Plane was designed by Samuel Diescher of Pittsburgh, internationally known as an engineer of vertical railroads, having designed the Monongahela, Duquesne, Fort Pitt, and Castle Shannon inclines. He also designed machinery to operate the first Ferris wheel, unveiled at the Chicago World's Colombian Exposition in 1893.
According to our sister publication, the Tribune-Democrat, the current renovations to the Inclined Plane come with a price tag of $12 million and includes a complete overhaul of the mechanical and electrical systems, along with replacing all the track ties. The last major overhaul was in 1983, when the visitor center was constructed. One new addition this time will be a small auxiliary motor that will allow the incline to complete a trip in the event of a power outage.
“It will run the cars back to the station so we don’t need the fire and rescue to get on the tracks and rescue the passengers,” CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll says. “Hopefully, we never have to use it.”
For the past few winters, preliminary work has prepared for the overhaul. That included a main motor overhaul and repairs to the safety sheave wheel and associated equipment, located under the Edgehill Drive boarding platform. Funding for the project has come from a variety of state and federal grants, along with local matching funds that were provided by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies and 1889 Foundation.
“The Eiffel Tower is to Paris what the Inclined is to our region,” says Lucey-Noll. “There’s a huge buzz about that hillside.”
And I – for one – can’t wait for the inaugural return run in about nine months. It’s been too long since my last excursion. Except now I don’t have my grandmother with me to hold my hand as it makes that steep climb and my heart sinks to my stomach. Any volunteers?
Tribune Democrat reporter Randy Griffith also contributed to this article.