Is that your Vinyl answer?
You spin me right round, baby, right round…
By George, now this is a record store!
Did you know that for the first time since 1990, in 2021, vinyl albums surpassed CDs in retail sales? It’s true. Cold pressed vinyl albums are making a comeback – what’s old is new again. Classics by everyone from the Beatles to Shania Twain to Johnny Cash and Fleetwood Mac are being reissued in vinyl. And current pop music artists like The Weeknd and Taylor Swift are finding vinyl is where it’s at. And probably with good reason.
There is something tactical and physical about placing a needle on the edge of a record. It’s active listening. Sure, you can stream from a music service but there is something genuinely sweet about holding a large 12x12 colorful cardboard sleeve in your hand while listening to music and reading the artist’s notes or following along to printed lyrics.
The sudden surge of popularity in vinyl records and old-fashioned needle playing turntables is probably an entertainment trend nobody could have predicted. Well…nobody perhaps except the fine folks over at George’s Song Shop – the nation’s oldest and most continuous privately owned independent record store. And it’s located – where else – say it with me? Johnstown!
Day one of my job as managing editor I stopped in to see Mr. George and we had a lively conversation for nearly an hour about music and records and the state of business. He even pulled a stack of albums in a genre I was looking for and then put them back after I picked out more than $100 worth of music I wanted to purchase.
“This is all I’ve ever done,” John said. “I have never done anything else, and I don’t think I would want to.”
He recalled to me the day members of the Harlem Globetrotters walked into his shop in the late 1970s.
“At that time, there was a National Record Mart store across the street – a big chain out of Pittsburgh. And they were my biggest competition, and it was right across the street from where I was then,” he said. “I asked the guys why they picked my shop instead of National Record Mart and they said, ‘because that place is out of business.’ And I looked out and National Record Mart was closed. That was a good day.”
John George has also reportedly met Paul Newman when the actor was in town and remembers when a pivotal scene from the 1983 Tom Cruise movie All the Right Moves was filmed just outside his store.
“I do have some online customers who order things from me,” he said. “I have people who come from all over because they hear about this shop, and they contact me to see what we have.”
The original George’s Song Shop opened in 1932 at 110 Franklin Street on the first floor of the Glosser Brother’s Department Building. It was founded by brothers Eugene and Bernie George. The flood of 1936 caused the store to relocate to Locust Street and it reportedly moved again to Franklin Street. In 1941, Eugene bought his brother Bernie out of the business and became the sole owner. Bernie then pursued a career in New York as a professional musician. Being around all that music rubbed off.
Eugene ran the business on his own for the next 21 years until his death in 1962. At that time, his son, John George – who was only 19 years old at the time – took over the store and he has been operating it ever since. With only one change. In 1970, the business moved to 421 Main Street and then in 1977 – after the flood that year and at the height of Disco ironically – the shop moved to what is now its current home at 128 Market Street.
“I’ve been running it for 60 years, my father for the first 30 years, it’s in my blood, I do it every day,” John told me.
There are five floors of nonstop records organized by genre and artist. Blues, polka, country, rap, rock, and gospel. Piles of records. Stacks of 45s. From Abba to ZZ Top, from Prince to Queen, from Barry White to Clint Black, from Marvin Gaye to George Strait!
Since its founding nearly 90 years ago, George’s Song Shop has persevered. The business has weathered two floods, the Great Depression, World War II, the sexual revolution, the Civil Rights movement and a pandemic. It has experienced the rise and fall of retail giants like Camelot. The store has held its own against bootleggers and the onset of digital. It was here before the words “"Rock n' Roll” were ever uttered. The shop has survived the death of Elvis and the birth of grunge.
Now nearly 80, John George stands proud behind a counter six days a week. Actual rock and roll from the 1970s pouring from the speakers and wearing a t-shirt, for the owner of George’s Song Shop this just isn’t a living, this is his life. When the store is open, he is here.
“People ask me the secret to my success and that’s actually easy,” he said. “You have to be consistent. You have to keep your doors open. And you have to open and be working when the sign on your door says you are open.”
According to their promotional material, George’s Song Shop has – and no kidding – more than one million (with an M) 45s, more than 75,000 vinyl albums and more than 20,000 compact discs.
“I’d like to at least stick around to see the store turn 100,” John said, of his future plans for the business. “Once the store celebrates 100 years, I might rethink it.”
The business slogan is “If we don’t have it, nobody does!”
Never have truer words been inscribed on a sign.
Now…if you’ll excuse me – I have some needles to records to play.