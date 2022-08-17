I Would if Kennywood
A trip to the amusement park you remember…and more
Ah, Kennywood. Just saying the name out loud brings forth memories of humid summer days when the sky would sometimes open unexpectedly with a thunderstorm while waiting in line at the Racer. Without a care in the world, 14-year old me stood there in the rain, soaked to the skin looking like a wet mop someone left on the back porch. Just me and my other 14-year old friends, eating pretzels in the rain, mustard dripping down our arms, waiting for the ride to open and not daring to give up our primo-spot in line.
For anyone who has lived any part of his or her childhood within a 100 mile radius of this park, Kennywood is as much engrained into our souls as the theme song to Happy Days or being able to name all the Brady kids. This is a park with a deep and rich and very much rooted family history.
I don’t think I had any idea really of just how old and cherished the park is until I excitedly told my mother about the first time I rode the Jack Rabbit. I was just tall enough to get on board and I had waited years to reach the “minimum” height and so this was a big moment. When I arrived home later that night from what was a church youth group daytrip to the park, Mom said “Oh, I remember my first time on the Jack Rabbit too. I thought I was going to fall out.” And then my grandmother chimed in – my grandmother – with her own story of riding the wooden coaster when she was a teenager. But these are the roots and wings and thrills of Kennywood.
By way of an introduction to the park, the facility first opened on May 30, 1899, as a “trolley park” attraction at the end of the Mellon family’s Monongahela Street Railway. The property was purchased seven years later by F. W. Henninger and Andrew McSwigan, both of whom later formed the family-owned Kennywood Entertainment Company. It remained in the family for 101 years until the company sold the park in 2007. Kennywood is only one of two amusement parks designated as a National Historic Landmark.
The park property also has its own place in American history. The site is the location of the July 9, 1755 Battle of the Monongahela, where British general Edward Braddock was mortally wounded, ending his expedition to capture the French Fort Duquesne during the French and Indian War.