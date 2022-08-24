From Marilyn to Soup to Nuts
The Whole Warholian Experience
“My conscience won’t let me throw anything out, even when I don’t want it for myself.”
Andy Warhol (1975)
Here’s something pretty darn cool I learned while touring the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh. When Interview Magazine was founded by Warhol back in the 1970s, he never intended it for it to be anything other than a small newsletter-type of periodical to keep in touch with and gossip about his famous friends and the alleged decadence and debauchery that was going on at Studio 54. But Liza, Jerry, Mick, Liz, Barbra, and Brooke loved the publication so much, they encouraged Warhol to take it national and let mainstream America in on his madness. He did and Interview exists to this day.
Warhol was never much interested in the mainstream. Although much of his aesthetic is based primarily on pop culture influences – his iconic Campbell soup cans and Marilyn Monroe in color blocks portrait for instance – he was not exactly an artist who allowed his self opinion to be influenced by what middle America had to say about him.
It’s ironic then that a museum that features all of his most famous creations is located in the heart of an American city like Pittsburgh. But it also makes sense. This is Warhol’s birthplace and where it all began. And it seems only fitting that his genius should be enshrined here.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinct museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, the Carnegie Science Center and the Andy Warhol Museum.
“Much as Andy Warhol’s art mirrored his times and was unafraid to critique American culture, The Warhol is committed to engaging with the most important issues of the day,” says Patrick Moore, director of the museum.
In addition to being the permanent funky palace of “All Things Andy,” the museum features a floor of rotating exhibits that float between the serious and the sublime. On one visit, the exhibit was entitled “Strange Fruit” and consisted of nothing but hundreds of photographic images of lynchings in the 20th Century, all the while the Billie Holliday song was playing through the exhibit.
On another visit, I stood actually laughing at the humor behind a panel of photos by guest artist John Waters – the famed Baltimore movie director. A rather snooty bespectacled art conniseur promptly shushed me, gave me a look of disapproval and walked away. Suddenly, a voice behind my shoulder rose and fell.
“What is her problem?” he asked. “It’s supposed to be funny. Some people don’t have a sense of humor.”
I turned to see who was addressing me and it was John Waters.
That’s the thing about an art museum like the Warhol in Pittsburgh. Someone famous is always just around the corner, or in the same room. Art is met to be subjective, and evoke emotion. The worst feeling art can inspire is indifference. Warhol and his friends knew that. And so the people who work, volunteer, and run the Warhol Museum. It’s definitely an immersive experience.