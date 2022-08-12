Falling for Fallingwater
Exploring Frank Lloyd Wright’s Architectural Marvel
It is truly one of the most iconic structures in all of the Laurel Highlands – known the world over and visited by millions since it was opened to the public about 60 years ago.
Fallingwater.
A house designed by the architect Frank Lloyd Wright in 1935 for Edgar J. Kaufmann, owner of Pittsburgh’s Kaufmann’s Department Store. Department Stores? Remember them?
Time Magazine once called Fallingwater Wright’s “most beautiful job” and it remains listed among Smithsonian's “Life List of 28 Places to See Before You Die.” The house was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1966. In 1991, members of the American Institute of Architects named Fallingwater the “best all-time work of American architecture” and in 2007, it was ranked 29th on the list of America’s Favorite Architecture.
Interestingly Frank Lloyd Wright was not even asked to design or engineer what is considered his most impressive work of art until he was 67 years old.
Enter our friend, Edgar J. Kaufmann. A Pittsburgh businessman, Edgar reportedly personally Frank to ask him if he would be interested in a modern-day structure. Edgar’s Mrs. Had been asking for a summer home. In December, 1934, Frank Lloyd Wright visited the property and asked for a survey of the area around the waterfall. And Wright then set out to design the home around the waterfall. Reportedly, Kaufmann had expected the house to be located closer to the bottom of the falls and not near the top and he was said to be upset by Wright’s design.
It is hard to fathom touring this property today that it was once a private home – used primarily by only one family – and only in the summer months. After his father’s death in 1955, Kaufmann Jr. inherited Fallingwater, continuing to use it as a weekend retreat until the early 1960s. Increasingly concerned with ensuring Fallingwater's preservation and following his father’s wishes, he entrusted the home and approximately 1,500 acres of land to the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy in tribute to his parents. Public tours of the property began shortly thereafter.
The original estimated cost for to build Fallingwater in 1934 was an astounding $35,000. The final cost for the home and guest house later came in at around $155,000. The property and its contents is estimated to be worth about $17.6 million today.