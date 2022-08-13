Discovering the Fountain of Youth
And you don’t have to look very far
When Ponce DeLeon went looking for the Fountain of Youth, who knew he was looking for it in the wrong spot! All this time it had been waiting right here in Pennsylvania. In nearby Wexford.
The Fountain of Youth might be one of the oldest and weirdest roadside attractions nearby but it’s definitely worth a visit. Originally built into the side of the mountain that contained a natural spring, the facility was built in 1938 and was a local water source until 1955. If you stick your face real close to the fountain, you can smell the remnants of water, moss, and a little mold. And you may even hear the echo of a few Kardashians.
According to the Latodami Nature Center, there are conflicting stories on the origin of the fountain, who built it, and why. It’s a crazy spot to stop and visit because it seems to be a piece of Europe picked up and moved to the States.
At the far back wall there is a dark square where the pump was broken off when the spring was declared unsafe. It is said the handle was abruptly yanked off for safety reasons after the water inside that people had been consuming for more than 20 years (from the “fountain of youth” remember?) tested positive for human fecal material. Yup, even the idea of a Fountain of Youth is somewhat of a crap shoot.
It also seems a big foggy why this particular spot was chosen to be called the “Fountain of Youth” and why so much detail went into the design and construction of it. It remains a mysterious and yet very beautiful piece of artwork and architecture. The original plan was to mimic the design to be reminiscent of classic Rome. Today, the area – covered in foliage and aromatic grasses and moss, seems more of something from a Tolkein novel or a place where the kids from Hogwarts would gather to compare spell book notes. Of course, fans of Downton Abby and Bridgerton might disagree and find the whole grotto quite romantic and wistful.
No surprise in this reporting but the fountain of youth is dried up. Water no longer flows here, but since it’s in a park, you can walk a bit from the road and take a look inside, take a selfie, pretend to be drinking from it, or summon the Sanderson sisters.