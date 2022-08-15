Defying Gravity
That’s One Way to Go Over the Hill
Newton would roll over in his grave.
For those who don’t believe defying gravity is possible, there is one odd spot very close by where the locals have been rolling uphill – yes, rolling…uphill…for generations.
Located just outside New Paris, Pennsylvania, and on the outskirts of Bedford, sits an incline that seems to work against nature. Gravity Hill. It’s been called a bonafide phenomenon. Cars roll uphill and water flows the wrong way. No kidding.
“It’s a place where gravity has gone haywire,” touts the Bedford County office of tourism.
There is no fee to venture onto Gravity Hill. It is, quite simply, a “magical” road seemingly out in the middle of BFE – Bedford’s Fuller Encampment.
There are actually two sets of directions needed for Gravity Hill. One set will help you find the place while the other set will tell you how to get the hill “to work” for you.
“We’ll assume that you’ll be able to find Route 30 on any Pennsylvania or Bedford County Map,” says the county tourism website guiding visitors to the unique attraction. “From route 30, drive to the town of Schellsburg which is about 8 miles west of Bedford. In Schellsburg, turn north onto Route 96 at the one-and-only traffic light (towards the town of New Paris). Drive about 4 miles on Rt. 96. Before you come to the town of New Paris, you'll come upon a small metal bridge. The sides of the bridge are metal. The road surface is paved. Turn left just before this bridge onto Bethel Hollow Road or S.R 4016. Drive for 6/10th of a mile and bear left at the ‘Y’ in the road. (Stay on the ‘main’ road). After another 1 1/2 mile, you'll come to an intersection that has a stop sign (for on-coming traffic only). Bear right onto this road and drive 2/10th of a mile and look for the letters ‘GH’ spray painted on the road. Go past the first ‘GH’ about .1 mile and stop before you get to the second spray painted ‘GH.’ This is it, Pilgrim. You have arrived.”
Okay…so you’ve found the spot? No what. Put your vehicle in neutral and take your foot off the brake. Somehow, some way, for some reason no one can explain, your vehicle will then actually roll uphill.
And if that wasn’t enough….did you know there is a second lesser known unmarked Gravity Hill nearby? After experiencing the first, travel just .3 mile to the second, spray painted, “GH” in the road. Look for the telephone pole with the number 69 on it. Stop beside this pole and defy gravity once again.
“When you and your loved ones have been sufficiently awestruck, you can head for a small turn around area just .1 mile further (it’ll be on your left),” say tour guides. “You should return, back the way you came…. But you will forever believe in the power of Gravity Hill.”