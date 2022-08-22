Chill Out!
Save the Date… winter’s coming!
By BRADLEY HELTZEL
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Save the Date! Winter will be here before you know it. It may be baking outside right now, but area ski resorts are prepping for the arrival of Old Man Winter just around the corner. Scary thought, isn’t it? However, some area ski resorts are open right now to make the most of the four seasons and the activity that can be found. Maybe check some of these out now and return when the temps dip.
Seven Springs
Seven Springs Mountain Resort is an all-season resort located in the borough of Seven Springs, Pa. It has a relatively high elevation for a Pennsylvania ski area, at 3,001 feet above sea level. Other activities include biking trails, canopy tours, ziplining, sporting clays, fishing, hiking and golfing in the summer and skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing in the winter. The ski season at Seven Springs typically begins on the day after Thanksgiving and continues to mid-April, weather permitting. Seven Springs also hosts events all year long like the adventure race Mud on the Mountain, Brewski Fest, Fireworks and Food Trucks, Rib & Wing Festival, Wine Festival, Autumnfest and Pond Skim.
Wisp Ski Resort
The Wisp, which also boasts luxurious accommodations through its suite options, offers three total terrain parks for its freestyle attendees labeled small, medium and large with each leveling up based on the expertise of freestyle skiers, resort marketing director Lori Epp said.
In addition, the Wisp maintains its perch as a long-tenured resort when it comes to night skiing introducing in 1969. Under the glimmer of the moon and advanced lighting implemented by the resort, skiers can enjoy a rush under in the confines of the cool night air.
For more novice skiers and first-timers, the Wisp offers a collection of varying teaching programs in both snowboarding and skiing, including comprehensive “ski and ride” schools that are specifically tailored for kids, adults and veterans.
Snowshoe Mountain
Located in Pocahontas County in West Virginia, elegant slopes are just a snippet of the attraction of Snowshoe Resort, which combines optimal skiing conditions with full-scale entertainment and luxurious comfort by way of its multitude of lodging options.
The slopes generate plenty of buzz be it in the mold of skiing, snowboarding or tubing, but the fun and glamour doesn’t stop there with Snowshoe’s village in the central part of the mountain being jammed packed with live entertainment, abundant shopping, fine dining, relaxing spas and The Big Top, an area designated for kids complete with bouncy inflatables, movies, craft sessions, magic shows and more.
Canaan Valley Resort
Canaan Valley – in Tucker County West Virginia -- is the equivalent of a snowy outdoor fun zone with a bundle of different activities to match up with its guests. Ranging from skiing to snowshoeing, the resort is a premier destination to find whatever meets the wishes of its clientele, be it thrill-seeking adventures or taking in magnificent views on a stroll through clusters of wooded pines.
The pallet is full with the guest handed the brush to paint their own masterpiece. In terms of standard skiing, Canaan Valley boasts an assortment of ski trails with 47 total, nine of which are designed for inexperienced or first-time skiers, 17 for middle-of-the-road skiers and a whopping 21 to advanced-level skiers.