Are We There Yet?
Hitting the open road and starting a new weird adventure….together
Okay. Okay. I know what you’re thinking. You are leafing through this magazine and looking at this page and at the stranger’s photo contained herein and your thoughts are “Where is Arlene? What have you done with her?” Astute Johnstown Magazine readers will recall with the July issue (the one last month in case your memory is like mine), Arlene chose to hang up her press pass and retire after a decades and decades long illustrious and award winning career in journalism. But never fear, she is not gone for good. I won’t let her completely retire. She is going to be an integral part of Johnstown Magazine moving forward, composing stories and features now whenever she feels like it – in between walks in the park and pruning rose bushes.
Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Shane Riggs and as of this edition, I am the “new” managing editor of Johnstown Magazine – a publishing jewel in the crown that makes up many of the amazing assets and attributes of this region of Pennsylvania. Now, I could spend time giving you details about my background. I could wax poetic about this being my 35th anniversary of my career – or how nearly half of that time has been spent in magazine publishing – including two years in a row winning Magazine of the Year for our parent company CNHI. I could go on and on about my three novels and seven plays or how I once went on tour with Donny and Marie. But I won’t. Let’s save those stories for a later time and later editions. Sound good?
Instead, the moment I heard I was in line for this exciting new “promotion,” I wanted to get to know the area. And so for an entire two-week period I simply drove around to places that many people here in the office and many people here in the community said I had to see. And in doing so, I was inspired! And I thought “what if the very first issue I present to all of you as managing editor was one great big road trip?” Cool, right? Afterall, the best way to get to know someone is to take a road trip with them! Whether you are in the car for an hour or stuck next to a breathless orator on a plane heading across time zones, there is nothing like an excursion to enlighten and entertain and become acquainted with one’s travel companion.
And so, this edition of Johnstown Magazine – my very first of hopefully many – is what we call a “Special Edition.” It’s a summer road trip issue. We are foregoing some of the usual columns and features Johnstown Magazine usually presents to travel together – to some wacky, weird, and even wonderful places – some you may already know of, some you may take for granted, and some which may surprise you. But they are all worth a stop – and what makes it all the more – well – trippy – is that we are in this together.
That is actually the role of a managing editor of a lifestyles magazine, you see – and what I hope to continue to do as we all move forward together. Johnstown Magazine is going to take you to places you may have forgotten or may not even know about, and we are going to introduce you some of the region’s most fascinating, colorful, intriguing and beautiful people. This is a new experience for all of us and we will grow and learn and discover together – things about each other and things about this area we call home.
What do you say? You with me? Ready to pack up the car and head out and see some sites together? Are you as excited as I am to start this new adventure? Grab the sunblock, pack the Styrofoam cooler, hop in, buckle up and let’s see where the road takes us. I’ll drive. You can pick the music.
