A Walk Through the Cemetery
And a Deeper Appreciation for History and Heritage
History does come alive in Johnstown but sometimes, it’s the dead that speak. And no more is that message loud and clear than in the stillness of the Grandview Cemetery.
I sometimes walk through cemeteries when I am stressed. For me, cemeteries are calm and peaceful places where the names engraved on stones tell a story. And being someone who makes his living telling stories, I often stop and wonder about the people whose final resting place is beneath my feet. I think I got started with this habit when my grandmother and I used to go for walks in the cemetery when her “nerves were bad.” And so it was recommended to me that I take some time to walk through Grandview –at least as much as I can.
Wow.
If you live in and around Johnstown, you already know the history of this lot of land. But to a newcomer exploring the area, this acerage is very impressive – and very humbling – and a great reminder that life is indeed fragile. Grandview is of course best known because following the Flood of 1889, many of the city’s 2,209 victims were laid to rest here. Two Thousand Two Hundred and Nine. Imagine.
A section of the cemetery called the “Unknown Plot” contains the remains of another 777 flood victims who could not be identified. That number is mind boggling.
A monument to the flood victims was purchased by the state of Pennsylvania and dedicated on May 31, 1892 before a crowd estimated at 10,000 that included the governor of Pennsylvania. The cemetery association that operates Grandview was founded in 1885 to accommodate Johnstown's rapidly growing population. And the first person interred here was reportedly Lucretia Hammond of Kernville – who was laid to rest on April 30, 1887.
Grandview Cemetery certainly lives up to its name. The property contains 47 different burial sections and more than 235 acres -- making it the largest and most significant of cemeteries in the entire state.
“Named for its ‘grand view’ of the city, the surrounding mountains and the scenic Conemaugh Valley, Grandview reflects the restless and tumultuous course of a city that, over the years, has heralded its triumph over adversity, its triumph of the human spirit,” says the cemetery’s website.
“While much attention centers on the tragedy of the Great 1889 Johnstown Flood, Grandview represents more – the overall history of the area, encompassing a century that covers the war years and the floods of 1936 and 1977. Artistic monuments and markers symbolize their time in the course of events, representing the day-by-day events that were to mold the Johnstown today.”
It has been said that “Your own epitaph contains the day you were born, the day you die, and a dash in between. Make the most of that dash.” Grandview Cemetery is a grand human reminder to always do just that.