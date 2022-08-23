A Visit Among the Tall Pines
Did I mention I taste tested seven flavors there?
By SHANE RIGGS
Managing Editor, Johnstown Magazine
I was trying to think how best to organized this story. About a visit to Tall Pines Distillery in Salisbury. And then I remembered that the day after I was there, I had messaged my nephew, Cody about it. Being a millennial couple, my nephew and his wife look for “experiences” when they go on trips together. And so I knew he would probably like to hear about my adventure du jour at a local moonshine distillery. Yes, I said, moonshine!
Only Tall Pines has found ways to infuse natural flavors into their shine – which makes it perfect for mixing or straight shooting. And so when I was trying to come up with a great way to tell this story, I remembered my text conversation with my nephew. And I figured – heck – why not just share the transcript. It does – after all – best encapsulate the entire experience. Or what I can remember of it.
SR: Hey, Cody. What’s up?
CS: Hey, Uncle. Not much. Was just sitting here with the dog. Everything good?
SR: Yeah. You remember telling me about how you and the Mrs. did the distillery tours when you went to Tennessee?
CS: Yeah. What’s up?
SR: You guys need to check out a place called Tall Pines Distillery.The bartender Josh set me up with a tasting and I taste tested seven different kinds of their moonshine.
CS: Haha. Nice.
SR: And Josh was also telling me what you could serve with them. If you didn’t want to do a straight shot. You can mix it with sweet tea. Coke. Coffee. Let’s see. I tasted Bananas Foster, peach, café mocha, peppermint, and cherry, two others….
CS: Can’t remember them all, huh?
SR: Apparently not. Hahaha. And then I had a coffee with the café mocha shot in it. Wow.
CS: I bet that was a cool tour.
SR: It was. And in the summer, he has a retooled car he parks outside. He said people find the property because of that car. It’s called the Bootlegger and was featured on the History Channel show, “Road Hauks.” It would be a cool place for a bachelor party or a birthday. Nice, out in the country, just before you get to Salisbury proper, I guess.
CS: Definitely sounds like a place we might like to check out.
SR: And when you do, you have to use the men’s room. There are funny signs you have to read to believe. I am sure there are signs like that in the ladies’ room too. But I didn’t go in there to look.
CS: That’s good to know. LOL.
SR: I know. Right? Oh, and tell the Mrs. there is a boutique and a store behind the distillery. It has a lot of her style in there. That kind of farmhouse chic Boho Cowboy stuff she likes – from wine glasses to pillows. And a lot of clothes.
CS: But did you buy any of moonshine? ;-)
SR: Um. Yeah. Did I mention I taste tested seven flavors there?
CS: You did, yeah. LOL. So you bought all seven?
SR: Six actually.
CS: Well, don’t forget. My birthday and the wife’s birthday are both next week.
SR: Who do you think I bought them for? I got you covered.
CS: LOL. Good deal.