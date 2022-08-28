A Statue that Still Has All the Right Moves
The Working Man still stands for something
Since I started coming up to the Tribune-Democrat, I have always been impressed and even sometimes a bit startled by the bronze guy just standing there like a downtown sentinel reading the newspaper. Yes, the paper. He’s not looking at his phone, or a computer, or the latest technological gadget. He’s reading the newspaper, leaning against the building – as if his wife is inside taking out a classified ad for her Canasta game on Wednesday night.
I actually do appreciate this monument to the working man very much. I think I have actually said “Good morning” and “excuse me” to him until I got used to it standing there. Which was about five minutes ago.
The Working Man is just that. He is made to represent all of us – each one of us in our professions, going about our lives, but still thirsty for news that is well written and well reported – relying on professional sources and journalists to interpret the day’s events. He has a slight grin under that baseball cap – holding his Thermos in his left hand, the same kind of vessel my grandfather always carried to his job at a textile plant. He is every man – each of us – taking a break from life, leaning against his leg, yearning for information. But yet he harkens back to a simpler time, a time before social media when life didn’t seem as rushed or confusing – when messages were not divisive and you could have an R or a D after your name and that did not define who you are, or what you did, or how much education you had or money you make.
The Working Man is not one specific man. He is everyone. He represents the importance of a free press in society and its value on humanity. This is more than just a statue in downtown Johnstown. It’s a commentary on life.
That said, this attraction did once share the screen with Tom Cruise. Long before Mission Impossible of this year’s summer Top Gun sequel, the Working Man appeared in the 1983 film All the Right Moves. You may recall that movie itself was filmed in Johnstown.
As a side note, our sister publication, The Tribune Democrat has been reporting the news in Johnstown since 1853. How old is Facebook?