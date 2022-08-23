A Little “Spruce”-ing and “Springing” this Summer
A visit to Spruce Forest and the Springs Folk Festival
It’s a step back in time – to a simpler era when art and artisans and their patrons met not over some fancy schmancy high falutent thing called the internet – whatever that is – but in person – face to face – sitting across from one another in cane rocking chairs with a fire crackling nearby. Metal, wood, and clay being formed into creative works all around.
Such is the ambiance of the always charming and always enticing Spruce Forest Artisans Village on the way to Grantsville, Maryland. Against the background of the beautiful Casselman Bridge, the village features 13 restored cabins – including the impressive Compton’s One-Room Schoolhouse. Most of the cabins contain artists in residents who work year round on their specific crafts – like Gary Yoder and his exquisite bird carvings, Mike Edelman and his metalworks that have to be seen to be believed, and Lynn Lais’ fine pottery. But the artisan program is only part of the Village’s larger mission established by founder Alta Schrock to preserve the heritage of the region.
Here, visitors will learn that once upon a time, the Amish and Mennonite communities lived peacefully with Native Americans and other settlers, developing the strong Appalachian farming tradition, that the National Road which winds through the property was the gateway to exploring the west, and that arts, entertainment, and dining do not have to be hurried and can in fact comingle in perfect family friendly harmony.
While you’re here, visit Penn Alps Restaurant (they sponsor their own impressive concert and performance series) dine at the cozy Cornucopia, or get some ice cream at the Creamery stand on the grounds. If you time your visit right, you might even be able to see a live Shakespeare in the Park show as our own Cumberland Theatre has been known to rustle up a merry group of thespians for a rousing Bard interpretation.