The uniqueness that can only be made with the human hand.
A Kick in the Glass at Simon Pearce
There are quite a few factory outlets around the area – where large companies usually sell discarded or imperfect portions of their wares at discounted prices.
Simon Pearce is the exceptional exception.
A visit to Simon Pearce is entering a unique creative and industrial arts class all at once. Yes, there is a showroom where visitors can purchase works of glass (and wood and pottery) but the main attraction is watching the skilled artisans at work. It is downright hypnotic and while many guides and online reviews have recommended watching for a half to a full hour, depending on the time you have, you could be mesmerized by this art and lose all track of time.
For visitors, watching the entire process and attention to perfection is simply fascinating. Yes, the store itself offers beautiful items at full artistic price and also has some discounted “seconds” but the main attraction is watching the craftsmen shape molten glass. It is unlike anything you have witnessed before and it is truly art being created before your very eyes.
Simon was reportedly raised on the coast of Ireland, where his parents “inspired in him an appreciation of simple, well-designed, functional objects—beautiful things, contemporary in any time—that were made by the hands of designers and artists they knew.” At age 16, Simon began his craft as an apprentice at his father’s pottery studio. From there, he went on to work with notable glassmakers all over Europe before opening his namesake studio. Inspired by centuries-old Georgian glassmaking techniques and using the finest natural materials, Simon set out to create designs that bring pleasure and inspiration with every use, every day.
“In the age of bigger, better, faster, we believe simplicity, quality, and artisanship are tenets of a better way of life,” reads a brochure picked up inside the store. “From our hand-thrown pottery to our lead-free crystal glassware made with custom molds and purpose-built furnaces, each handcrafted piece carries a story that lends meaning, authenticity, and grace to every use.”