A hop, a skip and a colorful jump to Randyland
The colorful Randyland exudes happiness even from the street.
Dolly Parton has Dollywood. Walt Disney has Disneyworld and Disneyland. And Randy Gilson has Randyland. Now, you may be scratching your head and wondering “Randy who?” but once you visit his place, you will never forget the experience – or the name.
Since we’re already in Pittsburgh, we might as well turn left, turn right, and hook a figure eight and stop at 1501 Arch Street for one of the state’s if not the country’s most personal works of public art.
Welcome to Randyland. It’s one of the most colorful and distinct places in the entire Keystone State.
Located in the Mexican War Streets district of Pittsburgh's Northside, the Randyland courtyard is open most everyday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Visitors are welcome to come and explore the public art displays in and around the property. Using paints, plants, plastic animals, yard sale finds and discarded construction materials, Randy has transformed his home and surrounding buildings into a colorful Pittsburgh must-see destination.
This is a place where all the colors in the big Jumbo Crayola box have been used until the points became small mismanaged nubs of wax. Curiosity seekers will find concrete statuary like alligators and kitschy plastic pink flamingoes. There are disembodied doll heads and mannequins. Wind chimes are fashioned from an odd assortments of metals and glass. Mid-century lawn furniture is painted in a rainbow of colors and arranged haphazardly and yet appropriately throughout the property.
Randyland is a modern day trip down the rabbit hole from Alice in Wonderland and Randy himself is quite possibly the Mad Hatter of the 21st Century. This is not a property for those who may suffer from migraine headaches due to sensory overload.
Randy Gilson was born in Homestead and moved to Pittsburgh 30 years ago in 1982. He quickly became a community activist for the arts and for the need for greenspace in a city. He is credited with helping plant 800 gardens. The property that would ultimately become Randyland was reportedly purchased on a credit card for $10,000 in 1995. In late 2016, Gilson's partner Mac McDermott was diagnosed with cancer. Following a couple’s vacation to the Grand Canyon and Hollywood, Mac passed in early 2019. And Randy poured himself then into Randyland, repainting the building and redesigning some of the gardens’ exhibits.
Fall down the rabbit hole. You might even run into Randy himself.
We hope you do. Tell him Johnstown Magazine sent you.