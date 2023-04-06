What in the World “Knockerball?”
Everything you want to know about Johnstown’s latest and hottest activity
Families in Johnstown may have something new to do this year. And it’s an activity – that like the area’s beloved fairs and festivals – is becoming the thing to do.
Seriously, can you think of anything better than music, rides, yummy food on a stick and a nice cold cup of lemonade while spending time with your family on a beautiful day? It sounds like too much fun to pass up. However, let’s face it, kids are almost out of school and constantly looking for more to do. More. More. It’s not even officially summer vacation and the kids at home start whining “I’m bored.”
Yet, it seems almost impossible to find something where kids can be themselves, a kid. I bet you – yeah, you – reading this story – remember how you spent your childhood in Johnstown. Think about what made you excited. Was it a block party, a teen dance, maybe it was simply your favorite place where everyone your age was going to have fun. You’re probably wondering what happened to those type of exciting “hot spots.”
And while some of those activities of the past may be gone for good, there is something new on the horizon – something exciting that kids (and yeah, even you, the parent can get into). And it’s one word “Knockerball.” Knocker what? Okay, just hear me out.
“My goal is to make Knockerball 814 a community recreational center. I started my business because I wanted something better for the Johnstown community and a way to give back to the youth” says Tyshanna Nuness, the mind behind the potential madness.
Originally from Johnstown, Tyshanna is the proud owner of Knockerball 814. What is Knockerball 814? You won’t find it in Webster’s Dictionary – at least not yet. But it can only be described by this writer as a mind-blowing indoor gaming center and venue perfect for any kid event.
Tyshanna started her business in the Galleria Mall but now it’s located at 422 Main St., in downtown Johnstown. Going into the venue is like stepping into the mind of a kid – some fantasy world. Imagine being inside of a bubble, surrounded in an inflatable sphere, and turning into a walking ball. You’re literally becoming your favorite childhood toy.
Tyshanna says she would like to open to the public soon but for now, her focus remains reserving the venue for private parties and special reserved events. Knockerball 814 offers a recreational and dining room for customized parties. But in the words of the great late night TV commercials, “Wait, there’s more!”
Rooms are sectioned off for every age group. The art room offers a table with easels, canvases, and paint for all our future Picassos. Tyshanna also provides the opportunity for clients to have customed canvases to match the theme of any event. The game section has comfortable chairs with TVs, a PS5 and an Xbox for all our little game lovers. The toddler section has mini slides and plastic balls. The area is even fenced in so little ones are corralled and can’t escape. The Nerf gun and Gel Blaster section is secluded for an older age group. This section is glow in the dark and set up as a mini maze.
But the namesake “Knockerball” section has enough room for the kids to bounce off one another, play games and dance. Yes, dance. Tyshanna Nuness brings in DJ Dunko for teen dances with the help of Tanea Preston.
“I want to have at least one event a month” she says.
This year, her New Year’s Eve event was the kickoff to her monthly happenings.
“Noon Year’s Eve” was an event inviting the public to experience everything the venue offers as well as a count down to a balloon ball drop that took place at noon. Kids got the chance to celebrate the New Year by making toasting with juice, counting down from 10 to 1 before a net filled with balloons dropped.
“I want to thank Community Action for their contribution to the event” says Tyshanna.
Ms. Nuness mentions Malika Harris-Malphurs as one of her assistants. “I want to thank Malika because she helps me out with whatever I need” she says. “Team work makes the dream work, right?”
When Tyshanna was asked what influenced her business, she reveals that it was her kids.
“There was nothing for my kids to do. I wanted to find a way to keep them out of trouble. I wanted to redirect negative behaviors” she says. Now her children - Nevaeh, Emerald, and Inez – help her run the business.
You might say it’s all come full circle.