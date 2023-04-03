Take the Bitter with the Sweet
How Johnstown native Idra Novey “Takes What She Needs” for her latest novel
When Idra Novey was growing up in Johnstown, she sensed she was “different” from all the other kids in her class and in the playground. She knew she wasn’t the cheerleader or the girl with the perfect hair sitting at the popular table in the cafeteria at Westmont High School. But this was not something that troubled her. This was – instead – something she wanted to explore. She knew she was unique, quirky, an artist. But in high school, unique, quirky and being an artist isn’t exactly a fast track to peer acceptance.
But sixteen and seventeen-year-old Idra didn’t care much for popularity. She has never been one to follow a crowd. She has always been one, however, to follow her heart, and that sometimes soft and sometimes loud voice inside her head that has always told her that being unique and odd would become her best asset – perhaps even a super power one day. Whatever it was that made her stand out in school would make her stand out from a crowd as an adult. And it worked.
“I grew up as Edye in Johnstown. That might be how people might know me as a kid,” she says. “When I was growing up, I was trying very much to escape the need for other people. I grew up Jewish. My family is Jewish so I grew up knowing I was different from a lot of the other kids. It was hard as a kid. My Dad was a pediatrician in town on Franklin Street and I worked in his office during high school. I saw a lot of people. I saw nearly everyone in town who came through there.”
And what she learned during those years in assisting her day clerking in his office was to not only observe but to absorb. Pulling in all of her experiences would serve her well later in life as a professional writer.
“I wrote a play in high school and it was performed and produced on stage and at that time, it was the only student written play ever staged at Westmont,” she says. “I had to get over some difficult things I went through as a child in order to truly appreciate my upbringing. As a kid, I was immersed in imaginative play. I played in the woods and no one knew where I was or what I was doing and I always felt safe. As a kid, I never put the brakes on. You can bike and bike and bike and never put the brakes on. I was fearless.”
Writing and the need to write – the very pull and passion to put pen to paper and express thought and feeling – is what made Idra the individual she is today.
“I come from a world of poetry and so I want to leave work in the world that is meaningful and complex and new,” she says.
As a child in the rust belt, she knew she had the gift of words and so she began her study of human nature, of watching and listening – knowing one day all the material she was collecting would prove useful. To her, everyone she met in her youth became a character in development for the stories she would later tell. And nowhere in any of her ten published works and four novels is her upbringing more evident than in her latest work of fiction – the novel Take What You Need – released by Viking just last month.
“Part of the reason I wanted to write this book was to celebrate the arts in Johnstown and in the entire area,” she says. “I have been back to Johnstown quite a bit and I have a different point of view about it. I have a relationship with the town and it has one with me and we have a familiarity with each other and it’s pretty powerful.”
In fact, she leans quite heavily on her childhood experiences and exposure to the adults that helped shape her life for Take What You Need. The inspiration for the town in the book and the people in it are pure Johnstown – although Idra says she was careful not to be too specific in order to give the novel a more universal appeal.
“This the first novel where I write in the same dialect that I heard growing up,” says Idra. “The characters have that natural way of speaking. But I was careful not to allow them to become caricatures and collapse. I wanted to subvert stereotypes. I wanted all the characters to have their own complexities. I didn’t want to walk the path that is already trod. I wanted to write about those places I love going back to.”
Now a resident of New York, Idra does in fact return to Johnstown every summer and plans to do so again this year.
“My husband is from Chile so we go to Chile in the winter and then spend summers in Johnstown,” she says. “My kids love it in the summer there. They love doing the same things I did as a kid, walking in the same woods and playing in the same parks.”
And she says her children always look forward to one colloquial offering – she says they start talking about it every spring.
“No bake cookies,” she laughs. “They love no bakes. I have to make them when we are in Johnstown. Every bake sale you go to in Johnstown has no bakes. No one in New York knows how to make them.”
Idra admits this latest novel took a little longer to pen and then publish because she wanted to tell a true and accurate and honest tale. She wanted Take What You Need to not be a “sappy love letter or memoir” but perhaps a letter of admission – the kind of letter one is told by therapists to write to a deceased loved one to help while grieving and then destroy.
“Emotional honesty can’t be rushed,” she says. “It did take me a long time to write this book. I wanted to understand the story and what it’s about. It could have been easy to buy into the stereotypes but I have no interest in that. I did my research. I wanted this book to sometimes be brutal but to always be honest and true to the characters.”
In fact, Idra says when she in town last summer she conducted research. She sat and talked with people she knew would only help deepen the storyline of this book.
“I interviewed a lot of young men when I was home because I wanted to include a complex male character and I wanted to understand the mind of the character from his perspective,” she says. “I just didn’t want to default to one personality or default to anger. I do have an interest in telling stories that are honest and sincere. I have no interest in destroying the town I grew up in or making it look like a place where only bad things happen. I have an interest in cultural honesty.”
Idra says she believes the entire greater Johnstown area is comprised of two types of people – those who feel “trapped” and even “discouraged” and those who have “chosen” to make it home by either relocating or adapting to or implementing change. The latter group, she says, is the one that encourages her and is the group she says will make all the difference in the survival and growth of her beloved hometown. And, she adds, most of that effort is taking place currently in the arts and culture community.
“It really is and will be the arts that will move the community forward. When I go back to Johnstown I take art classes. I’m serious. I enroll in some kind of class,” she says. “Last summer, I took a metal arts class and it was powerful for me, re-looking at the mountains and seeing that area where I grew up and where my grandmother grew up. But from a different perspective as an adult.”
When she is in Johnstown, she also writes.
“I live in New York now and there is no quiet place in New York,” she laughs. “In New York, you are automatically on an arts stage. Being from Johnstown makes me want to create. It’s really what has shaped me as an artist and a writer. When I am home, I get to find quiet and create. I see all the possibilities. My family has been in Western Pennsylvania for the last hundred years. I am embedded in it.”
“I always look forward to going back to Johnstown and allow that interaction,” she says. “This book was an excuse for me to come home and see the town through adult eyes.”
Idra says the arts movement in Johnstown is one about to boil over with potential.
“Johnstown has so much character. It is a city that takes risk and the people who make art in Johnstown feel compelled to make it.”
“Dad died last fall and the Tribune Democrat gave him a huge obit,” Idra says. “Instead of flowers, we asked that all donations go to local theatres in the region. That is how truly supportive Dad was and I am of the arts in that area.”
And then she tells a story that puts life in Johnstown versus life in the “big city” where she now resides into complete and clear focus.
“When I come back to Johnstown I ride my bike a lot. I hit the same trails I was on as a kid. My husband and kids and I get on the bikes and we get out into the nature and into the woods. And in our mountains there’s a plant that grows called Bittersweet. In New York, they import it and sell the plant for $35 a pound. But it grows wild in Johnstown. And that’s the difference between the two places. So maybe that’s why I feel what I do each time I come to Johnstown and then have to leave Johnstown when summer is over. It’s simply Bittersweet.”