Last Word
“Just Out Walking”
Ah Spring…and a young man’s fancy turns to thoughts of…
“We have lived next door to each other as neighbors for the last 23 years. We are both in our 60’s. We would occasionally talk over the years. We both had long-standing marriages and lost our spouses to illness in previous years.
One day we caught-up with each other while walking. We walked and talked together a few times thereafter and decided we would go to an event downtown and to dinner. Since then, we have been spending a lot of time together at the house and going to county fairs, art festivals, dinners, movies, a concert, some sporting events, tubing, horseback riding, and took a trip to Ocean City, Maryland. We always have fun when we are out together.
We began looking at each other through a different lens after getting to know each other better. Her outward appearance is attractive and beautiful. She is wonderful and beautiful on the inside as well. I love her personality. She is smart, witty, vivacious, energetic, funny, and is a kid at heart. Not only that but she is involved and cares about other people donating her time and money to worthwhile causes. I effortlessly fell in love with her and recently asked her to marry me. She said yes.
She is on my mind much of the time and I love to be around her. We are together most days. She is a bright light that provides me extreme comfort and satisfaction. Something was definitely missing before Teena entered my life. She completes me. I am excited about our upcoming marriage, building a life together, travelling, making memories, and spending the rest of our lives together.
We still take those frequent walks together. And this summer we will be together at those same fairs and festivals, holding hands.
