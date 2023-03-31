Inside this Edition…
Being Bored This Season is a Choice
There is something for everyone …. To do, read, eat, ride, and bounce
When I first told folks I was going to accept an assignment as Johnstown Magazine’s Managing Editor, the first question I received from people was “Why? What is there to do there?”
I have to tell you, this question always annoys me. As if accepting a job in a nice peaceful boring little town would not be reason enough to take a job. But let me tell you – Johnstown is nice but it “ain’t” boring. My first day on this job was Juneteenth actually of last year and from that moment on, I was propelled into every event, every festival, introduced to theatre directors and symphony conductors. I have dined in some truly amazing restaurants and talked to people who are always planning something – or at least up to something.
Oh. This "What is there to do" attitude isn't a novelty here in Johnstown. People everywhere tend to forget what they have. A couple of years ago, I was in Canton, Ohio for Pro Football Hall of Fame Week – smack dab in the middle of a Ribs Burn Off Festival and a Hot Air Balloon Launch and read social media comments complaining Canton was a boring place to live. People just like to complain. Otherwise, they would have to actually get off the couch!
In fact, that very question “what is there to do here” prompted our April 2023 edition. As the weather warms up outside and life begins to resemble something a little more “normal” after three years, it felt like the best time to produce an edition that contains an “unofficial guide to fairs and festivals and things to do.” I say “unofficial” because we will leave the official business up to the tourism people and the folks who plan these events because they do an expert and awesome job at it.
From Thunder in the Valley to the Maple Festival, from Fall Foliage to Ligonier Days. Our April issue is recommending 60 fabulous and fun things to do from now until the leaves start to change. There is an activity nearly every weekend, for everyone, starting at the very moment you are reading this and right into autumn. In this edition, we got potatoes and pumpkins, banana splits and flying saucers, symphonies and speedways.
What is there to do? I had to laugh at that notion when compiling all the information for this issue. A better question would be “What isn’t there to do?” Staying home and being bored is a choice these next three seasons. If you are not taking advantage of any of these events or activities, then you can’t complain there is nothing to do. Truly, there is everything to do. The problem then becomes what to choose and what not to do.
In addition to adding events to your spring, summer and early fall calendar, this issue also takes a closer look at one of the biggest attractions in our area – Thunder in the Valley with a great story by Jim Gindlesperger and exclusive beautiful photos by one of our newest photo correspondents, A.J. Eutin of Barefoot Mountain Photography. Mercedes Barnette explores the new sport of Knockerball, Emilie Lorditch reminisces about roller rinks, Lisa Dallape Matson visits Bantly Hardware, and I sit down with Johnstown native Idra Novey to talk about her latest novel. Not only is there something for everyone to do this season, there is something for everyone to read in this edition.
Now…if you will kindly excuse me – I am going to grab a good book and head out to find something going on in town or just outside town. Meet me there. We’ll split a corndog. I’ll be the guy in roller-skates holding the giant inflatable ball.
Shane Riggs
Managing Editor
Johnstown Magazine
March 31, 2023