JOHNSTOWN MAGAZINE LEGACY SERIES
A Hardware Store in a Software World
How Bantly Hardware seems to have found the “Tools for Success”
The story of Bantly Hardware is indeed the story of Johnstown—survival against the odds.
One cannot begin to tell the history and legacy of this store without the parallels to the city itself – rebuilding, regrowth, tenacity, perseverance, adapting to swift and sudden changes.
Rob Bantly, fifth-generation owner of the store at 701 Von Lunen Road in Dale Borough, tells the story with pride. As well he should.
Gottleib Bantly, Rob’s great-great grandfather, founded the hardware store in 1861. Gottleib started his business was located at 538 Main Street, and Johnstown’s population was under 10,000. The United States Civil War was just beginning. It is the second oldest hardware store in the entire state of Pennsylvania.
After Gottleib made an initial success, at least four or six of his brothers came from Germany and opened hardware stores in Pennsylvania and near the City of St. Louis in Missouri. Could it be Bantly tools that helped frame and build the famous Arch? The Bantleys’ greatest accomplishment was surviving the 1889 Flood—the first of three major floods which earned Johnstown the moniker of “Flood City.”
The hardware store also amazingly survived the 1936 flood and the more recent flood that struck on July 19, 1977. Eleven inches of water fell in less than nine hours which led to six dams failing. The National Weather Service said that the amount of rain was a once-every-10,000 years occurrence.
Rob remembers that event well of 46 years ago. He was in bed that night when he got the call that water was rushing into the hardware store. The future seemed bleak for the business then because they did not have flood insurance.
“Only one house in our borough had flood insurance. The flood wiped out everyone else,” Rob remembers. Bantly’s father, Robert, and uncle, Chalmer, had owned the business since 1956. But they never considered going somewhere else and simply started over. Just like the city itself.
The family took out a $160,000 loan and began the business all over again. The family reopened for business on September 21, 1978, 429 days after closing. The resurrection of Bantly Hardware took a little more than a year.
“Thirteen independent hardware stores in Johnstown existed in Johnstown fifty years ago. We are the only one left,” says Rob. He bought the business from his father and uncle in 1981, when he was only 34 years old. “I guaranteed the loan they had taken out. I paid $765 a month for 30 years, but I paid back every dime.”
While most people fear corporate giants stomping on the “little,” the arrival of the nation’s largest retailer seemed ominous at first but then…
Walmart came into town in 2002, and yet Bantly Hardware’s sales grew 28% that year.
Also, that year, the US Census reported that among all cities in the entire United States, Johnstown was the least likely to attract newcomers.
Lowe’s came into Johnstown in 2008 and Home Depot followed a few years later.
Yet Rob did not flinch at nor fear the new competition, having already survived his toughest challenge. He learned to compete and thrive with his new big-box competition.
“Now Depot and Lowes send customers to us every day. We have twice as many pipe fittings as Depot and Lowes, for example,” he says.
Rob worked in the hardware store throughout his teen years, then took a sabbatical to join the U.S. Navy as an electronics technician and air and sea rescue swimmer. After a short stint working for an industrial warehouse, he joined the family business full-time in 1971 at age 24 earning a whopping whole $75 a week.
The store has 14 full-time employees and only two-part timers. Rob’s sister, Karen, who serves as manager has been there for 39 years. His grandson, Ryan, 29, works fill-time.
Customers can find almost anything at Bantly Hardware: fencing, and door hardware; floor and carpet trim; nails and screws by the pound; home safety alarms, mailboxes, house numbers; tools; plumbing; a huge supply of facet parts; lawn & garden; glass and screen repair; electrical in addition to gas logs, fireplaces, stoves, and inserts. One can also have the store cut chain, cable, and wire to a desired length. They also have a spreadsheet on the cost of various fuels that analysis how much it costs to heat a home. They also custom order to meet almost any need.
In good times and in bad – feast, famine, or floods - Bantly Hardware has always had a strong involvement in the Johnstown community, supporting at least one community driven project a month. Bantly has donated or raised money for a backpack program for kids, the K-9 police unit, a mountain bike trail, a local food bank, the downtown business alliance, and the Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy.