And the Thunder Rolls….
Celebrating 25 years of one of the nation’s largest motorcycle rallies – right here in Johnstown!
It’s been 25 years. That nearly makes it a classic.
Every June since 1998 (except for COVID-cancelled 2020) the Johnstown area has echoed with the sound of motorcycles.
Children cover their ears. Families go away for the entire week. And some 150,000 to 200,000 visitors converge in Johnstown for Pennsylvania’s biggest and one of the largest motorcycle rallies in America: Thunder in the Valley.
Thunder in the Valley began as a modest event that first year, sponsored by the Convention and Visitors Bureau. About 10,000 motorcycle aficionados participated that first year.
Admittedly, a motorcycle rally in Johnstown was met that first year with a trepidacious if not downright skiddish welcome. Local citizens, many thinking all those bikers had to be in organized gangs, feared the worst. All hell would break loose with Hell’s Angels and their rivals raring into town.
And then before anyone knew it, the bikes were gone. There were no shootings, stabbings, or riots. Restaurants and hotels were full. Shopkeepers reported retail sales that could only be compared to Christmas. And when the leather clad, tie-dyed wearing, tattooed bikers left, the image of the outlaw left with them. Naysayers were shocked to find that attorneys, teachers, physicians, and just plain, ordinary people, had been riding on those Harleys with that trademark engine purr. With fewer arrests than Johnstown experiences in a normal week, the doubters changed their minds and hoped the Convention and Visitors Bureau would do it again. Some of the people who said “not in my town” were converted and asking how they could help hang a welcoming banner for the following year.
And so…the Thunder returned. Not just once more, but every year since, and as the word spread and advertising reached across the country, the event grew.
Today, riders from across the United States and Canada come to the area to focus their attention (and spend their money) at one of four main areas: Central Park, the Biker Mall, the Train Station, or Peoples Natural Gas Park. The Biker Mall is a favorite of most attendees, and nearly all will find themselves at the Biker Mall at some point during their stay. There, motorcycle manufacturers and vendors answer questions and sell gear and equipment. There is also live entertainment, featuring top local bands as well as outstanding national stars. Depending on the closest stage, event goers may hear rock, country, blues, oldies, or jazz, with as many as 40 different bands performing over the course of the event. Many local and regional people who don’t ride motorcycles, or even like them, attend just for the entertainment and great food.
Large crowds can always be found at the always popular American Motor Drome Wall of Death. And, of course, there is always plenty to eat or drink.
Central Park offers more of the same, adding outdoor movies in the evenings, and at Peoples Natural Gas Park, there is still more live entertainment, vendors, biker games and a custom motorcycle show, with similar attractions at the Johnstown Train Station. As a family oriented event, there are even things for the kids to enjoy, with the parking lot of the library downtown set up exclusively for childrens’ events and special activities.
Thunder in the Valley also attracts several well-known motorcycle manufacturers who host their own events during the rally, and anyone in the market for purchasing a new motorcycle could do worse than check out the new models brought in by these companies. If nothing else, anyone who meets the manufacturer’s safety requirements can take a demo drive.
Always well organized, Thunder in the Valley, is simply know as “Thunder” to locals.
“There are certain things that people come to expect, and they’re familiar with it,” said Lisa Rager, executive director of Visit Johnstown, which organizes the event. “There are aspects that they enjoy – but then you do try to change things up a bit. I think we found the right formula over the years of what we can offer to people.”
Thunder is one of several activities that benefit the city’s bar and restaurant scenes throughout the year, thanks to its location at the busy intersection of Washington and Johns streets, across from Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
“It keeps us alive,” Martella said. “Times are different. The economy is changing. I think we need events like this to keep us in business, to show people that there is life downtown.”
Rager said the rally brings in about $20 million to the region.
“The economic impact is huge on the city itself,” Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic said. “Just the people that come into the city, they’re going to spend money, whether it be the hotels, the restaurants. Remember the surrounding areas, whether it be Richland or Ebensburg. It draws tens of thousands of people to (the) Johnstown (region). That’s another boost that we need to our city, for our businesses and our economics.”
Gina Kite, co-owner of Dan Kite Pinstriping in Jacksonville, Florida, said that the company has been coming to Thunder in the Valley for at least 18 or 19 years and does “very well” at the rally.
“It’s a nice, beautiful area,” she said. “Everyone’s treated us really well.”
Audrey Kromel, of Blairsville, owns Teal Treasures and said she has been attending Thunder in the Valley for at least six years to sell her jewelry, apparel and other wares.
“It is a good show,” she said. “We definitely have a lot of locals. There are a lot of followers from the area and they know we’re here and they come back every year to see us and look for us, and that’s what keeps us coming back.”
One of the most popular events outside of the city happening at the same time and benefitting peripherally from Thunder is Ebensburg’s Wheels & Wings Festival, with chicken wing vendors, live music, its own motorcycle show, beer tents and ax-throwing.
“It’s outdoors,” Ebensburg Borough Community Development Director Danea Koss said. “There’s lots going on. There’s live music, food, fun. This event has a great following.”
Koss added: “The Thunder folks just do such a great job of marketing and promoting it. It’s just worked out so well for us to sort of jump on board with them and be an affiliate event of theirs. It definitely draws both ways. I think our Wheels & Wings attendees go to Thunder, and Thunder attendees come here. I think it’s just a good partnership.”
“The crowd that comes in, they’re here to enjoy themselves. With the money they put out for the motorcycles and travel and all that stuff, they’re not coming in here to cause trouble and get in trouble,” said Johnstown Fire Department Chief Robert Statler. “They want to come in, have a good time and then go home. I think that’s part of the reason why we don’t have any issues.”
But the one thing that seems to bring visitors back year after year, in addition to meeting up with old friends, are the rides and tours through some of the most scenic travel routes to be found anywhere. Positive comments about the beauty of the area -- something those of us who live here tend to take for granted, are nearly universal among visitors. A welcome tent at the Point Stadium offers maps of the area, including recommended riding routes, as well as visitors’ guides and brochures for many of the area attractions.
Unofficially, local churches and other organizations join in the festivities and offer breakfasts or lunches. Outlying towns also participate, taking advantage of the large crowds by having their own events catering to the bikers.
Most of the events are free, and several downtown streets are set aside for motorcycle parking only. Parades allow the visitors to show off their bikes, with no entry fee. Bring ear plugs.
Traffic may get more congested than usual, the noise level definitely rises, and parking spaces downtown are at a premium, but most locals either enjoy going to many of the events, go away for the week, or have learned how to avoid the crowds. The inconvenience for a few days, in the minds of most people, is worth it for the positive exposure Thunder in the Valley brings to the city.
Buckle up, Buttercup….Thunder is predicted to rattle the Valley again this very weekend!