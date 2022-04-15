Digging in the dirt and unearthing beauty.
These words could well summarize the enthusiastic endeavors of gardeners in general, and more specifically, the tireless efforts of the Garden Club of Johnstown.
While not a stroke of magic by any means, the transformation from ground to growth comes pretty close, considering the processes involved: digging and mixing dirt, enriching and aerating the soil, sowing the seeds, and then watching with some degree of awe and wonder as the tiny leaves peek through and spring breaks out in color.
Even the process of weeding, cleaning up dead brush, pruning and dead-heading blooms brings its own sense of transforming satisfaction.
For many members of the GCJ, this renewal provides all the incentives and gratification needed to keep on digging. Add to that their shared interests, the opportunities to learn and grow together and the sense of fulfillment that comes from investing those interests in service to the community, and the result is a thriving organization, backed by some 90 years of history and a vision bigger than itself.
Formally established in October 1930, the Garden Club of Johnstown began as a branch of the Women’s National Farm and Garden Association.
In 1935, the Johnstown club joined the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, a charitable, volunteer organization with the following objectives: the beautification of the state of Pennsylvania and preservation of its natural beauty; collection and dissemination of scientific gardening knowledge; statewide flower shows; influencing public opinion with regard to legislation and weighing in on federal enforcement measures concerning the importing of diseased plants; state removal of billboards and preservation of old trees and historic properties.
As a member of GCFP, the Johnstown organization shares these same objectives, and as a 501(c)(3) charitable entity, it operates as a non-profit with tax- exempt status.
The GCFP and GCJ are also members of the National Garden Clubs Inc., the largest volunteer gardening organization in the world. The NGC is divided into eight regions, with Pennsylvania belonging to the Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs.
Charlotte Crissey, who will be installed as the next GCJ president in April, says the affiliations allow club members to participate in nationwide educational and certification opportunities such as the Flower Show School to become flower show judges, Landscape Design School, Landscape Design Council, Gardening School and Environmental School. (A schedule of course offerings may be found at https://gardenclub.org/our-schools.)
GCJ has one NGC master judge, Mary Jo Gardill; one NGC accredited judge, Crissey; one student judge, Rani Murali; two landscape design consultants, Sue Konvolinka and Gardill; and several members serving on the Garden Clubs of Pennsylvania Board of Directors and on The Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs.
Gardill, club president from 1990-1991, has also served on the boards of directors of District VI, GCFP, CAR-SGC, and NGC. She is celebrating her 50th anniversary as a club member.
As a landscape design consultant, Konvolinka was instrumental in the development of the landscape at The Bottle Works Arts Center. Treasurer of the Johnstown Club, she also serves on several committees.
Murali, a past president (2015-2017), is co-chairing the GCJ Flower Show with Bridget Sarosi.
A biennial affair sanctioned by the National Garden Club, this flower show should have taken place last year, but because of pandemic restrictions, it has been rescheduled to this summer. Additional information on the event will be available in the spring.
“The show is competitive with ribbons awarded,” Crissey says. “It’s always fun to see which entries win.
“Everyone is invited to visit and experience the wonderful horticulture that is grown in our area, pampered houseplants and especially spectacular creative floral designs envisioned by our members. “The show is always free and open to the public.”
An Elton resident and retired school teacher, Crissey has been a GCJ member since 2009.
She has chaired many flower shows and is a member of the GCFP board of directors, Laurel Highlands and Pittsburgh Judges Council and other club committees.
For the current term until April, when Crissey takes the helm, the role of club president has been shared by Gloria LaMonica, a member since 2016 and a retired school teacher living in Richland, and Nancy Jo Block, a member since 2015, who retired from Conemaugh Hospital and lives in Adams Township.
Since its inception, the Garden Club of Johnstown has played an active, visible role in the community.
Among the early projects (between 1930 and 1935) were the maintenance of the garden at the hairpin curve on Millcreek Road, a row of 15 sycamore trees along Stonycreek River near the Napoleon Street Bridge and a flower show at Penn Traffic.
Today, the club maintains a larger list of garden projects around the city. Chief spots include The Bottle Works, the Boulevard Grill parklet, Cambria County Library, Johnstown Flood Museum, PNG Park, Sandyvale Memorial Gardens, the intersection of Scalp Avenue, Lambert and Duluth streets in Richland Township – along with baskets at the gazebo, planters at the library and on Main Street, Roxbury Bandshell, Westmont welcome signs, Memorial Flame Park at the Point, the YWCA, the Russell House in Moxham, top and base gardens at the Inclined Plane and the Wagner-Ritter House historic vegetable garden, produce from which is donated to the Johnstown Family Kitchen.
The club also is involved with Helping Hands of Cambria County. Members volunteer in nursing homes, led by the club’s Horticulture Therapy Committee. The Bird Committee helps to educate members about birds and how to protect them and a Youth Gardeners program introduces children to the wonders of gardening.
Some of these activities have been put on hold, due to the pandemic.
The high point of the club’s annual calendar is the Welcome the Holidays fundraising event, held the second Saturday in November at Sunnehanna Country Club (the venue of the very first club meeting in 1930). The event, drawing as many as 200 attendees, features a guest speaker, a fashion show, raffles, a 50/50 drawings and a boutique sale.
“This will be the fundraiser’s 31st anniversary, missing only one year due to the pandemic in 2020,” Crissey says.
Proceeds from the fundraiser enable the club to provide an annual $1,000 scholarship to a student studying gardening/environment-related subjects, and to donate to the Natural Disaster USA, Penny Pines Forest Restoration, GCFP scholarship, Cambria County Library and the West End Improvement Group.
In addition, the club sponsors other promotions among club members such as an annual plant sale where members sell excess plants from their gardens, a Garden Basket Social where members bring lightly used gardening items to sell, and Ways and Means, which sells small garden items and “the best gardening gloves around”. Money raised is used to support member activities.
The very nature of the club’s objectives and the enthusiasm of its existing membership have helped encourage new participation, evident from the experience and observations of the following members.
Linda McCaulley, of Vinco, a business manager in Pittsburgh and former member of Oakmont Garden Club, came on board in May 2021 “to expand my knowledge of gardening and to meet like-minded women that I can learn from and help to beautify Johnstown through gardening.
“I have learned about different species of plants and trees, pruning and live wreath making,” McCaulley says.
“I enjoy the meetings and field trips, but my favorite part is the volunteerism and working on the different gardens throughout the city. I have never met such a great group of women that work so tirelessly beautifying our city.”
McCaulley is a member of the Birds, Civic Development and Helping Hands of Cambria County committees.
A registered nurse from Adams Township, Darlene Wissinger joined the club in 2014 at the invitation of a friend.
She had recently retired and had time to spare.
“I had always enjoyed planting and nurturing flowers,” she says.
“I jumped in with both feet, got involved on several committees and have learned more than I ever expected to, not only about gardening but what the garden clubs of Pennsylvania do and represent.”
In addition, Wissinger has developed a circle of friends both locally and statewide who love “digging in the dirt, and constantly seeing and learning something new.”
She has learned much more about caring for plants and trees, different types of gardens, landscaping, floral design, how to care for the environment, the importance of pollinators and the connection the GCJ has with other community groups.
Among the activities hosted by the club, Wissinger appreciates the learning opportunities provided by the monthly meetings with guest speakers and the group field trips to nurseries and gardens. She also enjoys helping to plan flower shows and participating in the annual Welcome the Holidays fundraiser.
But the most rewarding of Wissinger’s experiences as a garden club member are the community activities: helping with the planting and maintenance of civic development sites under the direction of the Civic Development Committee, and visiting area nursing homes with the Horticulture Therapy Committee.
Working with the seniors to make floral arrangements or plant small flowers for their rooms is a “share a smile” activity, Wissinger says. “It is a pleasure to listen to the stories of their younger years while working on a project together.”
Linda Bobkoskie, of Richland Township, also enjoys visiting nursing homes with the Horticulture Therapy Committee. A garden club member for four decades, Bobkoskie says some of the nursing home residents “would ask us how much they owed us for the materials. We would always say they already paid us with their smiles. The committee always wondered who got the most out of the visits – the residents or us.”
Besides a shared love for gardening and floral beauty and the thrill of participating in flower shows and competitions, the club’s members also enjoy making new friends and contributing to the community.
Carolyn Casey, of Johnstown, a member since 2010, says, “I joined the garden club mainly to work on the sites that beautify Johnstown and encourage visitors to return, and to present a welcoming and hospitable flower shows.
“I thought it would be a great way to establish friendships with members, which I have,” Vatavuk, a member since 2014, says.
Alice Wiedwald of Johnstown, a member for 13 years, explains that she finds “satisfaction in doing what I have learned and making the community more appealing. I often hear from others how lovely the flowerbeds are And I still look forward to meetings.”
The success of these undertakings by the club naturally presupposes the committed participation of its membership.
Although the Johnstown club has a vibrant membership of 76 currently, it is always keen to welcome new gardening enthusiasts. Recruiting by personal and public invitation is an ongoing process, aided by resources from the national organization to help local clubs to “Recruit, Retain, and Revitalize” their memberships.
Guests are always welcome to attend a monthly meeting. If they choose to join after three meetings, annual membership is $30, and pro-rated as necessary.
For more information, please contact the club by emailing TheGardenClubofJohnstown2022@gmail.com.
Information about the National Garden Clubs, Inc. may also be found at www.gardenclub.org/ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NGCSOCIALMEDIA.