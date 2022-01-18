In1924, the World War Adjusted Compensation Act awarded bonuses to World War I veterans, to be payable in 1945.
President Calvin Coolidge vetoed the act on the grounds that patriotism should not have to be bought, only to see Congress override his veto. Veterans nationwide applauded the act and were willing to wait the 20 years to get their money, which was to have interest compounded each year.
However, when the Great Depression hit, many veterans found themselves out of work and unable to support their families. They organized into a group officially called the Bonus Expeditionary Force, referred to in the media as the Bonus Army. The veterans were referred to as Bonus Marchers.
In the spring of 1932, some 20,000 veterans gathered in Washington to demand early payment of their bonus, setting up a campsite across the nearby Anacostia River and derisively naming it Hooverville after the unpopular President Herbert Hoover.
In response, on June 15, 1932, the House of Representatives passed a bill to move the payment date up. Two days later, however, the Senate voted it down and the 1945 payment date was maintained.
Many angry Bonus Marchers refused to leave town after the defeat of the bill, prompting Attorney General William Mitchell to order the police to evict them from the camp.
When the veterans ignored the order, a scuffle broke out that quickly escalated when the police began shooting. Two of the veterans were killed. The fatal incident was the final straw for American voters, who would vote Hoover out of office in the next election.
Later that day, Gen. Douglas MacArthur, under orders from Hoover and assisted by future president Maj. Dwight Eisenhower, led infantry and cavalry regiments into the camp. The troops were supported by six tanks commanded by Maj. George S. Patton. Using fixed bayonets and tear gas, MacArthur’s men entered the camp, driving out the veterans and their families and burning their shelters and belongings.
When the veterans fled across the river, Hoover ordered the assault stopped. MacArthur chose to ignore the president, however and ordered a new attack, saying later that the Bonus Marchers were Communists who were planning to overthrow the U.S. Government. Fifty-five veterans were injured and 135 arrested.
The rag-tag Bonus Marchers reluctantly left, but weren’t sure where they were going. Some remembered an invitation they had received earlier from Johns-town’s Mayor Eddie McCloskey, a former prize fighter who said they could come to Johnstown if they weren’t welcome in Washington. Some 3,000 decided to take him up on the offer.
When they arrived in Johnstown they set up camp at Ideal Park, on Glessner Road, just off the Somerset Pike. They called their encampment Camp McCloskey in honor of the mayor. Ideal Park eventually came to be known as Fun City. Today it is a youth soccer complex.
The camp quickly filled with pup tents, lean-tos and crude huts cobbled together from tree branches and pine boughs. Gov. Gifford Pinchot dispatched a group of trained social workers to Johnstown, who reported to the governor that “the men were well-disciplined and their leaders were courteous and considerate.” They also noted that, contrary to reports that most of the men were just rabblerousers who had never served in the military, essentially all were war veterans. The report was supported by the Veterans Administration, which issued a statement that 94% of the men had seen military service.
But Ideal Park was not set up to handle a large group of people for an extended time and the camp soon became littered with garbage and conditions quickly deteriorated. One member of the group was taken to a local hospital by ambulance after collapsing with heat stroke in the sweltering August heat. Typhoid broke out, threatening to spread throughout the camp.
Local citizens wanted the camp disbanded and public outcry soon threatened to get out of hand.
When the president of the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad offered transportation to the men, McCloskey saw the answer to the problem. Addressing the crowd at Ideal Park, McCloskey said “God brought you to Johnstown, I’m sending you home!”
When the crowd began to protest, McCloskey, who enjoyed a good scrap as much as anyone, punched one of his tormentors, breaking his jaw. The little Irishman then yelled out to the crowd, “I can lick anybody in this … outfit!” Within a few days, most of the veterans had boarded trains out of town and the camp was disbanded.
A year later, newly elected President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order waiving age and marital status restrictions that allowed the enrollment of 25,000 veterans into the Civilian Conservation Corps, providing them with jobs. The new Congress passed the Adjusted Compensation Payment Act in 1936, authorizing the immediate payment of $2 billion in bonuses to the World War I veterans. The protest camps in Washington and Johnstown were credited with expediting the payment.
