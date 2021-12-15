Jason Johnson, originally from Philadelphia, moved to Johnstown and, after only three years, opened his own clothing store, Jay Did It Customs.
He proudly refers to himself as an entrepreneur and artist.
Johnson says his interest in art was not supported while growing up, but he was encouraged to pursue work in a more physical field. Instead of taking the advice of his family and friends, he chose to follow his dreams.
“I used art to become successful,” he says. “It’s what I love to do. I want to motivate others to do what they love to do as well.”
Johnson’s shop, which had a grand opening this summer, carries merchandise for both women and men. The store gives an urban feel to customers by offering customized sneakers, accessories, hats and colored contacts.
He displays the art of a close friend in his shop windows as well as eye-catching urban wear.
Johnson designs customized shoes and clothing during down time while running his business. He says he hopes to open other businesses in the future.
Johnson gives credit to his significant other, Denise Tiggle, who works side by side with him.
Before opening Jay Did It Customs, he made a reputation for himself by selling merchandise in his backyard.
Johnson says his children are his motivation.
“I’m doing it to teach my kids that there are more things out there for them than just the streets,” he says.
“He goes that extra mile for the community,” says AJ Jackson, one of Johnson’s customers.
“He’s hands on with everyone. He makes you feel like you want to come back. What he is doing is beneficial to the Black community.”
Johnson recently organized a Paint and Sip party that was a sellout for the shop.
Poetry Dozier, a popular local artist, hosted the event, giving attendees the opportunity to bring out their artistic abilities by making their own canvases.
Johnson says he plans to host more Paint and Sip events in the future and also would like to hold a music event at the venue.
He says he is always looking for more opportunities to collaborate with others in the community.
Jay Did It Customs is located at 542 Main St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The owner can be contacted through all social media platforms at Jay Did It Customs.