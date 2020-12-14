Bedford Falls was probably not based on Indiana, Pennsylvania, but it was likely the place Jimmy Stewart had in mind as he portrayed George Bailey in the Christmas classic It's A Wonderful Life.
After all, the actor's hometown shares a lot of similarities with Bedford Falls. Both are quant small towns where family and faith are central and where neighbors help each other out.
The borough is never more appealing than during the Christmas season when it celebrates its connection to the movie with its annual It's A Wonderful Life Festival.
Although scaled back this year, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the festival will feature the 37-foot live Christmas tree and light displays, a Christmas tree decorating contest, visits with Santa and special shopping opportunities.
Of course, no visit to Indiana during the holiday season is complete without a visit to the Jimmy Stewart Museum, situated across from the site where the actor's family hardware store stood on Philadelphia Street.
The borough is rightfully proud of its native son – and well it should be. Stewart made 80 films and was nominated for five Academy Awards – winning the Best Actor award for his role in The Philadelphia Story. He also was a decorated World War II aviator.
The museum features five galleries, two rotating hallway exhibits, a 50-seat vintage theater and a gift shop.
Items on display include the front door from his Hollywood home, the original booth from the restaurant where the actor and his family frequently sat, his Winchester commemorative rifle, the cowboy hat he wore in most of his westerns, his hat from the movie Harvey and a propeller blade autographed by the cast and crew from Flight of the Phoenix.
There is a larger-than-life statue of Stewart and a display from the family hardware store.
Dozens of movie posters, costumes and artifacts from the 1930s are highlighted in every gallery.
One room is a recreation of Stewart's boyhood bedroom and holds his actual bed. Another room is a replica of his Hollywood office and contains many items that were once part of his Hollywood home.
Central to the museum during the holiday season are special It's A Wonderful Life exhibits that includes movie posters, photos, memorabilia and behind-the-scenes movie facts. Life-size movie cutouts and Clarence's wings provide great photo opportunities for visitors.
There also is a miniature Granville house from the movie and over 10 decorated trees based on the actor's life and films.
A showing of It's A Wonderful Life, released on Dec. 25, 1946, will take place at 1 p.m. daily in the museum's theater. Other showings may be added if needed.
The museum opened May 20, 1995, with the conditional blessing of its namesake. “He was a humble man who was uncomfortable with the idea of a grandiose museum in his honor,” Janie McKirgan, museum president and executive director, says.
He eventually agreed to idea only if it was not too large and would be located in downtown Indiana.
Although he donated many of the items on display, Stewart died in 1997 having never been able to visit his museum.