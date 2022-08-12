Heroes Were Made
Google books about September 11, 2001. I can wait until you get back. I can promise you that you are going to be awhile scrolling through the Internet and you will probably fall down a rabbit hole on Amazon. Browse your local bookstore. You are probably going to see rows and rows of both fiction and nonfiction accounts of the event. And you are probably – along the way – going to see all the books based not only on logic, sound reporting and journalism but also on conspiracy theories and outlandish claims about who and what was really behind that dreadful day.
Heroes Were Made: The Story of Flight 93 is – thankfully – that of the former and not the latter. Which is how it should be. Eleven years ago, the staff of the Tribune Democrat and Johnstown Magazine – pulled their resources, put their heads together and smartly released a commemorative book that is not only a light bearer about that day but raised the bar on how publications could and actually should honor the events that happened so close to home two decades ago. Heroes Were Made is – by definition --- a collectible coffee table book – full of photos and descriptions from trusted and educated sources in the news business – but it is somehow more than that. It is a readable encyclopedia, it is a diary, it is both a personal and professional journal. It is a book made with compassion and care. And it is available inside the gift shop of the Flight 93 Visitors’ Center. To commemorate the 20th anniversary of September 11 last year, a second edition of Heroes Were Made is now available – with new updated and expanded information. A portion of the proceeds of the sale of the book is donated to the Flight 93 Memorial Fund.