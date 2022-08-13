Flood Facts
In 1889:
2,209 people perished in the flood.
99 entire families died, including 396 children
124 women and 198 men were left widowed.
More than 750 victims were never identified and rest in the Plot of the Unknown in Grandview Bodies were found as far away as Cincinnati, and as late as 1911
1,600 homes were destroyed
$17 million in property damage was done
Four square miles of downtown Johnstown were completely destroyed
The pile of debris at the stone bridge covered 30 acres
The distance between the dam that failed and Johnstown was 14 miles.
The dam was owned by the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club, an exclusive club that counted Andrew Carnegie and Henry Clay Frick among its members.
Flood lines were found as high as 89 feet above river level
The American Red Cross, led by Clara Barton and organized in 1881, arrived in Johnstown on June 5, 1889 – it was the first major peacetime disaster relief effort for the Red Cross.
Johnstown has suffered additional significant floods in its history, including in 1936 and 1977.