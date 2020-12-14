Being born in the '50s was a wonderful experience. I lived with my parents on a scenic, rural road high up on top of one of the highest hills in the area.
Behind the modest house was a lush forest from which quite a variety of animals quietly meandered into our spacious yard to munch apples from under the trees, to top-off flowers or vegetables in the gardens, or to just graze on the abundance of vegetation hidden among the grasses of the lawn.
With excitement Mother would call to Daddy and me to watch as the forest-dwellers high-tailed it or lumbered slowly to the next place that was calling them.
Across the road and down a bit, cows from a nearby dairy often grazed in their pasture. This was in the direction of the sunrise and, when I awakened early enough, I got to enjoy seeing them simultaneously.
On each side of our house and across the road were other young families who were raising their children in pretty much the same way.
Fathers went to work to provide income for their families’ livelihood and most mothers stayed home and excelled in all things domestic.
In the summer, the children played together outside from morning ‘till night.
The winter saw us waiting together in frigid temperatures at a bus stop, doing our homework, watching a lot of television, playing scads of board games and baring the elements to sled ride until our hearts were content – or until our fingers and toes got maxed out from the cold.
Sundays on the hill were always different from the rest of the week. Almost every family in our neighborhood valued worship and attended a church regularly somewhere.
Faith
For most of the children on the hill, the church provided an exciting, magical time filled with music and engaging activities – especially at Christmas – and caroling on snowy evenings was at the top of the list.
On Christmas Eve before the service began, families adorned the tall, handsome tree in the front of the sanctuary with ornaments.
Once things got started, each child had some speaking part – like a poem or a scripture. Sometimes, a play was performed.
Best of all was the Singing Christmas Tree. Arranged on risers in the shape of an evergreen, adorned in our white choir robes decked with over-sized, red bows, and holding a light of some sort we would sing our hearts out.
The first song was always, “Bring from the forest a beautiful tree, a welcome, a welcome to Christmas…” Somewhere in the mix of favorite carols, a song forgotten today would fill the air…“Over the Bethlehem hills and plains rang a lovely song. Bright angels sang a glad refrain clear and loud and strong. ‘Glory, glory to God! Glory to God in the highest!’ ”
You know how it is.
If you sing something, you never forget it.
So many lyrics and melodies are forever etched in my memory. The songs bring comfort, hope and contentment anytime they are recalled, but especially at Christmas when I choose to remember the real meaning of the season, to keep it alive in my heart and to share it with others.
One Christmas, a special gift from the church was given to each child to help us focus on Christ's birth.
We were each presented with a little blue box that contained a small white, plastic nativity which was sprinkled with silver glitter.
I still have it after all these years for it is a treasure of a beautiful Christmas memory from my childhood and a symbol of my faith.
Family
I’ll always remember the family holiday traditions of long ago.
I knew Christmas was coming when Mother would place her elegant Christmas candles in the center of the picture window. The five candles of varying heights to this day are unique and charming.
The live evergreen that was brought into the house had an amazing pine smell and effort was made to keep its fragrance as long as possible by providing the tree with a daily drink of water poured carefully into the red, metal stand.
Strung on the branches were bright, colored lights and behind each was placed a shiny, metal flower which acted as a fire deterrent.
How stunningly exquisite all the varying colors were.
And then there were the silver icicles – each strand strategically placed somewhere on the tree to add sparkle and beauty.
Beneath the tree was a small, model train on an electric track. I recall the sound of the locomotion, the smell of the engine’s smoke, and the uncoupling of cars and unloading of cargo that could be done with a click of a switch at certain places on the track.
On Christmas Eve after services, I would lie on the sofa and admire our tree while mother was busy in the kitchen preparing last minute things for the delicious meal we would have the next day.
Before retiring for the night, milk and cookies were placed on the kitchen table for Santa. Cookies!
One year mother made so many delicious treats that we were still eating them in March!
On Christmas mornings, I would awaken to see my stocking hanging on the bedroom doorknob. I still have that stocking.
It shows over 60 years of wear and tear, yet is still beautiful because it is one of the happy memories of childhood.
My parents would always fill it to overflowing with treats of all kinds. I only remember one item. It was a brown and white, softly stuffed, toy puppy with wired ears that could be folded into various positions. It wasn’t long after that Christmas that I got a real puppy.
Each year, an abundance of presents was found under the tree and the unwrapping was so much fun.
It was tradition to place the opened gifts somewhere near the tree so that Christmas visitors could catch a glimpse of the great things received.
Christmas with family always included a visit to Grandma and Grandpa’s house where one could count on a bowl of pink-and-white sugar popcorn on the kitchen table and a hard-candy wreath hanging on the front door. Grandma always gave the grandchildren a choice of candy and then she would snip the piece off the wreath with a small pair of scissors.
Community
Christmas in the community included lots of shopping downtown in the city – as this was long before malls were built.
Besides thinking of family and friends, gifts were purchased and donated to Toys for Tots and contributions were made to the ringing of the Salvation Army bells.
One of the largest department stores traditionally decorated their corner window with animated figures and it was something many looked forward to seeing each year.
The local steel mill provided a Christmas treat for the children of their employees. This included a free movie at one the theatres on Main Street and a goody bag which usually contained a juicy sweet orange, a delicious popcorn ball and peppermint candy canes.
The annual Christmas parade brought many people to town. I remember standing on a sidewalk with much anticipation as I waited for Santa to arrive in his sleigh. Years later, I was no longer standing during the festivities, but instead, I was marching on the streets as a participant with my high school band.
Memories
Reflecting on the good in life is a truly a gift.
With most family members now gone and with all the life changes that have occurred since childhood, it is heartwarming at this season to think back to all the beautiful Christmas memories that were created by the people and joyful times that touched my life. I am filled with gratitude.
Most of the time, the present isn’t fully appreciated until it becomes the past and that’s why the ability to remember is such a treasure.