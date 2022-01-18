Different strokes for different folks.
These words, used to describe individual preferences in varying contexts, may just as aptly apply to our propensities toward physical exercise. For those who wish to pursue a more active lifestyle, a host of accessible program options exist within this region.
In some instances, a variety of fitness opportunities may be found in a single location. Greater Johnstown Community YMCA, Ebensburg borough’s Young People’s Community Center or East Hills Recreation are some examples of places with a variety of options.
Some fitness businesses have multiple locations, giving members even more choices. For example, Morgainz Fitness is in the process of opening its fourth location in Jackson Township to join gyms in Richland Township, West Hills and Somerset.
Options for outdoor workouts also exist.
A leisurely stroll or a brisk walk, a hike or a run don’t require the additional expense of a gym membership. And for snow-loving, winter-embracing individuals, cross-country skiing along the Jim Mayer Trail or the eight-mile stretch of the Ghost Town Trail from the Ebensburg YPCC to Nanty Glo may be a welcome diversion. Cooperatively managed by the Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority and Indiana County Parks and Trails, the complete 48-mile rails-to-trails route was named PA’s 2020 Trail of the Year by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for its breath-taking sights and rich historical heritage. Besides cross-country skiing, this route also provides ample opportunities for other recreational choices.
Doing nothing physical remains a valid proposition, but it is generally conceded that an investment in physical exercise pays better dividends than inactivity. Anthony Damiano, 28, clinic director of Phoenix Physical Therapy in Richland Township, stands by the adage that “Motion is lotion.” He maintains that movement plays a key role in maintaining good joint health, cardiovascular fitness and strength.
Damiano also has observed an increase in “prehab” physical therapy, a prescribed course of strength and mobility training prior to surgery or even as a non-surgical solution to pain and injury.
At the national level, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has dedicated several web pages to the health benefits of physical activity www.cdc.gov/physicalactivity.
In addition, countless organizations in both public and private sectors have established fitness facilities. And while technology has contributed to sedentary choices, it also has led to the development of numerous mobile applications and wearable devices aiding us in our quest towards a more active lifestyle.
The challenge is finding the right program or sport, within the best-suited or most appealing environment. While some may gravitate towards more strenuous exercise, others may prefer something kinder to the joints.
To provide our readers with some potentially useful information, we asked a few active individuals to share their fitness experiences, some more ambitious and some more readily attained. We also spoke with a fitness instructors, and gym owners and managers in the area about their program offerings.
These are some of their stories.
Water walking
It doesn’t require any particular training, and even the not-so-ambulant will find walking in the pool much kinder and gentler on their joints than walking on a paved surface.
On any given day, as long as the pool at the Johnstown YMCA is open, water walkers may be seen working their way through the water, some waving their arms, some walking meditatively, others creating more waves and ripples from one pool wall to the other. Some make their water walk a social event, discussing politics, business, school, kids, or where to meet for lunch afterwards.
For some adults, the pool may serve as a recreational opportunity or a training venue, but for some others with chronic mobility challenges like Cover Hill resident Lou Keyser, 71, the pool remains an essential amenity, providing the perfect environment for a long walk. The retired truck driver tries to make it a daily ritual, spending as much as 90 minutes at the pool some days.
Water Aerobics
A form of calisthenics and dance, water aerobics attracts a good mix of men and women between the ages of 40 and 80, says Julie Lehman, 48, who has been teaching at the Johnstown YMCA for 16 years.
Originally from Altoona and now a Westmont resident, Lehman was a swimmer in high school, but had never participated in a water aerobics class until she was asked to teach.
The instructor was soon to retire and Lehman looked like a potential successor.
“I started attending her classes for a few weeks and then I was on my own,” she said.
She liked it enough to remain on the job.
“The water gives you good resistance and buoyancy,” Lehman says.
“Most of the exercises I would die doing on land. However, the water makes it easier on your joints, so perfect for people who have had surgeries. Key is to keep moving … deep breaths.”
To keep the class flowing, Lehman plays music selections from the 50s through the 80s, “fun stuff that everybody knows and has a steady beat.” Participants seem to “keep smiling, even when I throw in a Christmas song here and there in the middle of summer. Then you hear, an ‘ahhh’ throughout the pool,” Lehman adds.
Tai Chi
Tai chi, or taiji, sometimes called “shadow boxing,” is a soft Chinese martial art practiced for defense training, health benefits, and meditation.
Once past the awkward stage of learning the movements or forms, the benefits are said to include improved joint mobility, reduced pain and increased immunity. Tai chi enthusiasts also maintain that the practice of tai chi helps alleviate heart conditions, diabetes, arthritis and other chronic diseases.
Richland Township resident and certified instructor, Sue Bargel, 63, describes tai chi as both meditation and medication in motion, involving slow, controlled movements. Breathing, precise hand and foot placement, timed rotation of the body all contribute to the masterful flow of this art form.
Bargel, who took a tai chi class at the senior center five years ago, was so captivated by it that she pursued a certification course at the Tai Chi for Health Institute. Initially, she taught classes in her backyard, but since last winter, her tai chi classes now meet at Luray Park two mornings a week.
“We have a pavilion so rain or shine it works for us,” Bargel adds.
Tai chi classes may also be found at Greenhouse Park, the Quemahoning and the Ebensburg Young People’s Community Center.
Pickleball
A paddleball sport combining elements of badminton, table tennis and tennis, pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s as a children’s backyard game. (Wikipedia provides a thorough and engaging history of its origins.)
Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a perforated polymer ball, much like a waffle ball, over a net.
A wheelchair version of the game, called para-pickleball, adaptive or wheelchair pickleball, also exists, and, since 2016, has been officially recognized as a competitive branch of pickleball by the USA Pickleball Association.
One of several active pickleball locations in the area, East Hills Recreation sees as many as 20 participants during drop-in times, with increased numbers during the winter months, says program director, Jeff Berkey. Members, including Silver Sneakers members, may participate at no extra charge, and non-members may join at $5 each.
Racquetball
Another racquet sport, racquetball is played with a hollow rubber ball in an enclosed court. In the absence of a net, players return the ball as it rebounds off the court’s walls, floor, or ceiling. The game may be practiced solo or played competitively by two players as a singles game, or by four in a doubles match. Three-player versions also exist, often a more strenuous undertaking as two players team up against the third.
Banker and philanthropist, Michael Cashaw, 53, plays racquetball at the Johnstown YMCA three to four times a week because it is “fun and a hell of a good workout. It can (also) be brutally competitive with the right person.”
A resident of the Prospect area of Johnstown, Cashaw also runs a mile or two and lifts weights three days a week, throwing in a “bit of yoga and core training” to “mix it up a bit,” he says.
He enjoys being able to achieve his fitness goals at the Y, not only because of the variety that’s available, but also because his health insurance covers his Y membership cost.
“I can visit Ys all around the country wherever I travel,” he says.
Triathlon
A multi-stage, endurance sport, triathlon has acquired increasing traction nationally and internationally. Consisting of three segments – swim, bike and run – each a sport on its own, triathlons may be comparatively short (with “sprint” distances in each leg), Olympic (1.5-km swim, 40-km bike ride and a 10-km run), half-Ironman or Ironman 70.3 (1.2-mile swim, 56-mile ride and a 13.1-mile run), or a full Ironman.
Alison Alcantara, 31, a registered nurse at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, often starts her day in the pool, sometimes swimming on her own and sometimes with a coach. Already a seasoned swimmer with high school competition experience, Alcantara was introduced to running by coworkers at the hospital. In 2016, she and her husband bought bikes and got into cycling. Three years later she completed her first sprint triathlon and this past year, she competed in an Olympic distance triathlon.
Always pursuing new challenges, Alcantara has set her sights on Virginia’s Blue Ridge Ironman 70.3, scheduled for June 2022.
The entire race must be completed within eight hours and 30 minutes, with additional cut-offs at specific junctures of the race.
Alcantara recently started training her runs on the ElliptiGO, an elliptical bike that provides the benefits of running with lower risk of injury, and helps to add variety to her rigorous program.
She says it is not always easy to incorporate her training into a demanding hospital schedule.
“I swim or run before work … and try to plan ahead so I can get my workouts out of the way if I have a busy day ahead. Some weeks I get all my workouts in, and sometimes life gets in the way.”
While Alcantara plans to work up to a full Ironman eventually, Ethan Stewart, 33, is heading straight for a full Ironman in Wilmington, North Carolina, next October.
A resident of Lower Yoder and an athlete in high school, he played lacrosse, basketball and football. His foray into triathlon only began this year, after reading the book Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins.
“It inspired me to push myself. I have always pushed myself mentally, but not much physically, so I wanted something challenging. I like how mental it (triathlon) is,” he says
He chose an Ironman “because it’s the hardest triathlon out there,” and he wants to find out how deep he must dig to find that “hundred percent” he needs to finish the race.
A business owner, a CFP® and an investment adviser at Centennial Financial Group, Stewart swims his laps at the Johnstown YMCA as well. With some coaching, he has seen gains in his endurance and his swimming proficiency, but knows he still has work to do to prepare for the 2.4-mile swim, the first leg of the Ironman.
Planning and prioritizing his training remains his biggest challenge. In addition to swimming, biking and running, Stewart also works out at CrossFit Excursion in downtown Johnstown “to help build strength and change up my days,” he explains.
His advice to anyone out there, “Don’t be afraid to push yourself. That is what life is all about. Do uncomfortable things to build mental strength.
“Also, if anyone wants to join on a run or ride, look me up!”