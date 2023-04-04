Early Labor Day
Is there really a “Labor Shortage?”
The short answer to that headline is yes.
The number one challenge all U.S. manufacturers are facing today is a real and present labor shortage. A survey conducted by Deloitte last year predicted a shortage of more than two million U.S. manufacturing workers by 2030, potentially leading to an overall business loss in this nation that could total $1 trillion.
Between the pandemic fall-out, the unearned reputation of manufacturing jobs, and an older generation retiring from manufacturing work, a labor shortage started about a decade ago and has since seen a rise until it has reached a critical point.
The manufacturing industry alone lost 1.4 million jobs at the onset of COVID-19 and even when the pandemic subsided, many of the labor force just didn’t want to return – or had found a means to work from home or work remotely or simply found other jobs. It has made it tough for industries to hire entry-level and skilled workers.
In an effort to attract new workers who are willing to be trained and would like to “hit the ground running” in a manufacturing career, many local companies have begun a fierce marketing and PR campaign to promote manufacturing and skilled labor jobs. Even if a worker has dreams of a desk or teaching job, manufacturing work could be a position to pursue while attending classes.
For the last 20 years, the manufacturing sector has benefited considerably from recruiting younger workers, investing in training, and reaching out to the community to highlight the job demand. Manufacturing jobs pay well, frankly. Entry level salaries are often higher than most first jobs in academia fields and with a demand for skilled labor, many companies are now more willing to negotiate with a new hire than they would have been five years ago.
And while automation at some companies can be a benefit, human crews are still required to operate and oversee the robots. No amount of automation can replace the critical thinking ability of humans. And this is actually where younger generations – who grew up using computers and designing robots is helpful. As technologies advance in manufacturing positions, companies will be seeking younger innovative and creative minds.