Most people would probably not confuse Johnstown with Atlantic City or Las Vegas, but next month the city plays host the a national beauty pageant. The Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants will be held Nov. 2 and 3 at Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the UPJ campus.
Winners will represent the state in the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants May 2 in Reno, Nevada.
“It is quite the honor to host an event of this caliber and our community should be very proud,” says Nicole Waligora, sports travel program coordinator for the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
“The pageants will bring about 1,000 visitors to our community for the duration of the event. Our community and local businesses do an incredible job of welcoming visitors with open arms and this hospitality generates return visits and more hosting opportunities.
“For pageant associates to choose Johnstown as their host destination proves that people believe in our community and have confidence in our ability to deliver a quality experience. They recognize that we have a lot to offer and that confidence is very encouraging.”
Randy Sanders, state pageant director, says the decision to bring the pageants to Johnstown was not a difficult decision. “After working with representatives of the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention & Visitors Bureau and seeing what the area had to offer, it was an easy choice,” he states.
Waligora says the pageants are highly regarded events on the pageant circuit. “They are prestigious and the women who are chosen to participate are extremely talented.”
Contestants are required to participate in three equal categories of competition – personal interview, swimsuit for Miss Pennsylvania USA and active wear for Miss Teen Pennsylvania USA, and evening gown. The preliminary swimsuit/active wear and evening gown competitions will be held at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. The final competition will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3.
Tickets will be sold through the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center box office and range from $40 to $60.
For additional information, visit www.visitjohnstownpa.com or phone Greater Johnstown/Cambria County CVB at (814) 536-7993.
The pageants are open to any single female between the ages of 14 and 28. Any young woman from Pennsylvania who is interested in participating next year's pageant are invited to visit www.misspennsylvaniausa.com for more information.