Just for Laughs
For a quick guffaw, consider these jokes – so bad they’re good.
- I only seem to get sick on weekdays. I must have a weekend immune system.
- Why is it so cheap to throw a party at a haunted house? Because the ghosts bring all the boos.
- My wife asked me the other day where I got so much candy. I said, “I always have a few Twix up my sleeve.”
- I hate my job—all I do is crush cans all day. It’s soda pressing.
- What do you call a line of men waiting to get haircuts? A barberqueue.
- This morning, Siri said “Don’t call me Shirley.” I accidentally left my phone in Airplane mode.
- I asked my date to meet me at the gym but she never showed up. I guess the two of us aren't going to work out.
- People in Athens rarely get up before sunrise. Dawn is tough on Greece.
- What did the 0 say to the 8? Nice belt!
- Last night my wife and I watched two movies back to back. Luckily I was the one facing the TV.
- I slept like a log last night. Woke up in the fireplace!
- Two cannibals are eating a clown. One says to the other “Does this taste funny to you?”
- I fear for the calendar. Its days are numbered.
- I heard there is a new shop called Moderation. They have everything in there.
- An invisible man married and invisible women. The kids were nothing to look at.
- What do you call a seagull that flies over the bay? A bagel
- Have you ever tried to eat a clock? It's very time consuming.
- Yesterday I accidentally swallowed some food coloring. The doctor says I will be okay but I still feel like I dyed a little inside.
- Time flies like an arrow. Fruit flies like a banana.
- I don’t trust stairs. They’re always up to something.
- Two hats were hanging on a hat rack. One said “You stay here. I’ll go on a head.”
- Did you hear about the girl who quit her job at the donut shop? She was fed up with the hole business.
- People are making apocalypse joke like there is no tomorrow!
- What's Forrest Gump’s social media password? 1forrest1
- What did the fish say when it swam into a wall? Dam!
- Have you heard of a music group called Cellophane? They mostly wrap.
- I’m reading a book about anti-gravity. It’s impossible to put down.
Editor’s Note: Now see there…don’t you feel a little better already? If all you did after reading this issue was laugh at these corny jokes, you’ve already taken the first step toward health and wellness.