Failure isn’t an option,” Dave Vitovich says.
The owner of Corojo’s Cigar Shop and Lounge, believes a positive attitude combined with amazing sights and delightful smells will be a winning combination for the new venture on Washington Street in Johnstown.
The senses come alive the minute you open the door to the new shop, where the aroma of cigars combines with a big-city décor that includes elegant chandeliers and black- and red-leather furniture. Vitovich gives the credit for the interior decorating to Kelly Modic, family member and owner of the building.
The shop carries about 60 varieties of cigars, along with accessories and cozy places to relax and enjoy a smoke.
It’s Vitovich’s second cigar shop. His first, Corojo’s Cigar Shop, opened in 2020 at 10 Entrance Drive in Lower Yoder Township. Although the restrictions of COVID-19 altered his original plans for the shop, the pandemic did not stop him from achieving his goal of opening his second location.
Vitovich, originally from the Oakhurst section of Johnstown, transitioned into the entrepreneur he is today. He furthered his education and took business classes. He also takes advice and help from family and friends.
His wife, Shannon, manages the business accounting; son Ben helps with business operation; and daughter Kirstyn is a major supporter. He says the family works as a team.
Vitovich gives advice on the importance of being mindful of the type of friends that you have.
“Have a bunch of friends who are business savvy and take any advice that they give you,” he says.
He takes pride in surrounding himself with successful business owners and says Ken Gibson, owner of Ken’s Bilo; Dave Mihalik, owner of Ideal Market; and Gary May, director of sales and marketing at Ideal Markets, encourage his business endeavors.
“They act as mentors to me” he says.
They also are supporters and his most loyal customers.
“They are a bunch of good fellas who strive to see others doing well,” Vitovich says.
Corojo’s Cigar Shop and Lounge, located at 518 Washington St., will have its grand opening this spring. The shop is currently operating on winter hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon-8 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about Corojo’s Cigar Shop and Lounge, follow its Facebook page or call (814) 244-4627.
