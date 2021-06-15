Chiappelli
An American Name
By Dr. Ted Chiappelli
Ted Chiappelli, a former reporter for The Tribune-Democrat, is a proud Italian and a very smart man.
That is evidenced in his first novel, Chiappelli An American Name, published by Luminare Press.
The paperback is 239 pages and is based on the life of the author’s grandfather, Alfonso Chiappelli, who arrived in America from Italy in 1903. It includes a number of wonderful old photographs, along with maps, graphics, documents and newspaper clippings intended to add authenticity to the character.
It’s described as a work of historical fiction, which normally gives an author plenty of room to create fascinating characters and interesting events.
Chiappelli doesn’t really do that. Instead he delves into the history with so much detail and obvious research that it is hard to tell what is fiction and what is not.
The author writes as an academic – which is exactly what he is, holding a doctorate from Johns Hopkins University and two master’s degrees.
Anyone interested in World War I will probably find a lot to like about this book as chapters 3 through 10 are devoted to the war and to Alfonso’s service in it.
Nearly three entire pages contain information on the 58mmTrench Mortar. Not light reading for everyone, but some will appreciate the attention to detail that seems to be this author’s signature.
Yet, while heavily detailed, the book has moments of pure emotion and poetry.
“The intense training and travel through the war-torn country had prepared Alfonso for this moment,” Ted Chiappelli writes. “He had grown accustomed to the sight, to the obnoxious smells, could feel the lice, and taste the ever-present … mud. But nothing had prepared him for the noise.
“Certainly they had fired their artillery in practice. Alfonso would compare the experience to that of a musical instrument that you learn to play in the seclusion of a room now being added to the complete orchestra. The noise was loud and continuous.”
Chapters 11 though 14 follow Alfonso on his trip to Italy to the region of his ancestors. Readers will learn ancient history on the Chiappelli family and their city of origin – Pistoria. Again, the author’s extensive research is evident.
The events that occurred after Alfonso returns to his home in Cairnbrook following the end of the war may be of the most interest to locals.
Again, it is hard to distinguish between what is true and what is fiction, but several documents included in the book seem to give credibility to the account.
Alfonso’s life was one of incredible success and tragic loss. Through it all, he persevered and established his name, an American name, the name of Chiappelli. >> Arlene Johns