Attention, Class of 2020! We know this year has been a challenging one and perhaps you are missing out on some of the events you have been looking forward to this year.
While we can't make that up to you, Johnstown Magazine would like to highlight our seniors in our May edition.
We plan to publish as many senior portraits as space and taste permit, so send us your photo – the more unusual the better! Naturally, we will not be able to include them all in the magazine, but all photos will be used in a special slide show on our website.
Photos need to be in as large a format as possible and don't forget to include your name and the name of your school.
Send to: letters@johnstownmag.com