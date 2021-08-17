You might say Calvin Anderson, a young entrepreneur, was saved by a pair of hair clippers and a natural talent for cutting hair.
The 28-year-old Anderson started hair design in his basement when he was in 8th grade.
His childhood was not easy and he spent the majority of his early years in foster care, but Anderson never let his challenges get in the way of what he truly wants – to be successful.
Originally from Aliquippa, Beaver County, Anderson moved to Johnstown where he became a star athlete at Greater Johnstown High School. After graduation, he received a scholarship to play football at Slippery Rock University where he continued to cut hair – earning spending money from his classmates.
But getting involved in the street life in college eventually cost him his scholarship.
“I believe that had to happen because it became a part of my story,” he says.
Anderson decided to continue his education at the Greater Johnstown Career and Technology Center where he hoped to earn a degree in cosmetology. “Cutting hair was always my back-up plan,” he says.
Although his past behavior meant he might have to spend the next 7 to 15 years in prison, losing the opportunity to test for his cosmetology license, he was determined not to give up.
Eventually, he successfully completed his classes and earned a license in cosmetology.
Anderson acknowledges Eric “Moe” Alston, a close friend, as the person who inspired him to go into hair design. Although he passed away, Anderson says Moe continues to have an impact on him and others in the community.
In 2020, Anderson opened Self Made Cal’s Cuts in the city’s Hornerstown section.
It’s a fully functional barbershop where he offers the usual haircuts as well as some of the more artistic shaved looks the young seem to want. “Cutting hair is an art,” he says.
The atmosphere of the barbershop reveals Anderson’s life story through one-of-a-kind murals. Johnstown Trojan and Slippery Rock logos adorn the walls, along with Bible scriptures and favorite inspirational sayings.
Anderson says Syrus Benson, a local artist, was able to capture his story through his artwork.
When not cutting hair, Anderson says he likes to be actively involved in the community.
Recently, he started offering some of the unused space in the shop to other inspiring entrepreneurs who are able to showcase their products.
Last Halloween, he helped organize a Trunk or Treat event that brought hundreds of children together. Streets were blocked off and there was music, candy and fun for the kids.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson organized a SPLAT (Sip, Paint, Laugh And Toast) for the 21-and-over crowd.
“I plan to hold more SPLAT events within the next upcoming months,” he says. “It really was a success.”
Anderson talks about how he recently signed a contract to cut hair at Outside In, a non-profit organization to better the communities in western and central Pennsylvania.
His partnership with Ryan Hinton, associate director of residential services with Outside In, gave him the opportunity to work with at-risk youth.
Anderson looks forward to building relationships with young people by sharing his life experiences with them.
“What I do is more than just cut hair and make money,” he says.
He hopes to be someone kids in the area can look up to but also someone who will help guide them through challenges they may experience in their own life.
“Through adversity, I’ve aspired to become a positive role model to the youth by proving that you can become successful through perseverance and being dedicated to doing what you love,” he says.
Self Made Cal’s Cuts is located at 500 Messenger St.
All hair cuts are made by appointment Monday through Friday.
For more information, Anderson can be reached by Facebook at CalvinAnderson or Instagram at Selfmadecal_cutit.