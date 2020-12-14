If you love historical novels, you will probably enjoy The Woman in the Photo.
It is a compelling story set during one of the country's worst disasters.
The author creates the scenes in a way that puts the reader in the moment. Characters are well developed.
There is 18-year-old Elizabeth Haberlin of Pittsburgh, an 18-year-old debutant whose family owns a cottage at a prestigious country club at a lake in the mountains. Her father is personal physician to well-heeled men such as Frick, Carnegie and Mellon.
A modern 19th-century girl, Elizabeth is a bit of a rebel who wears her wealth uncomfortably.
Then there is modern-day teenager Lee Parker. Adopted as a baby, she lives with her mother in California. Her life is a bit of a struggle and she lacks purpose – until she comes across a photo of her birth mother with Clara Barton. The two are standing in what looks like a massive debris field.
If you haven't guessed it by now, The Woman in the Photo is written around the events of the Johnstown Flood of 1889.
Locals may have issues with a few small details. It is doubtful there were bloated horses floating as the water headed through the city. Certainly, that horror happened, but it probably took a day or so in the heat for that to take place.
The author switches using first and last names for the main male character which I found a bit confusing as his father also was part of the story. I didn't always know which Mr. Eggar was which.
But those are minor issues and do not take away from the story.
It's refreshing to hear how someone who did not live their entire life in this area describes the beauty of Johnstown and the surrounding region. What we take for granted, outsiders often find amazing.
The author glowingly writes of the wonder of the Inclined Plane and the marvel that the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Clubhouse still exists.
Published in 2016, the author, in an interview with bookculture said the she got the idea for the book in 1992, “while watching a play my husband (television actor Robert Hogan) was in, the Johnstown Flood was mentioned. I was so intrigued, I went to the library the next day to look it up.
“Man! When I read the real story of that disaster, I was blown away. Then and there, I knew I had to create characters that lived through that extraordinary event.”
Give The Woman in the Photo a try. It may help you appreciate the Johnstown that was, as well as the Johnstown that still is.