Book review

Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown
Author: Pat Farabaugh
Based on the title – Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown – one might assume this book’s author is going to make the case that the city’s history of flooding destroyed its steel industry.
That would be a mistake.
Instead, author Pat Farabaugh lays out, through meticulous research, what he believes really caused the demise of steel making in Johnstown.
The author cites international competition following World War II, poor management choices and a failure to innovate as factors in the death of steel.
“Bethlehem became a bloated bureaucracy. It became complacent, somewhat arrogant and myopic and took a short-sighted view,” Randy Frye, dean of the Shields School of Business at St. Francis University in Loretto, says in the book.
“They fell in love with their way of doing things. They didn’t adapt. And if you don’t adapt, you die.”
But, Farabaugh writes, “the most significant factor in the decline of Bethlehem Steel over the second half of the 20th century … was the rise of organized labor.”
He asserts that the company failed on several fronts “while paying its workforce unsustainable wages and providing its retirees unmanageable benefit packages.
“Steel imports and floodwaters in Johns-town factored into none of (Bethlehem’s) many missteps.”
Farabaugh outlines the “many missteps” in his 156-page book.
Capitalizing on the benefits of hindsight, he makes it easy to understand how the decline happened. And he does so in a way that even those not interested in business can understand.
Despite the deep subject, it’s an easy read made even easier by the author’s use of a great many historic photos.
Richard Burkert, president and CEO of Johnstown Area Heritage Association, writes in a foreward that “the book will instantly become the only history of Johnstown’s steel industry for a general audience.
“Readers of Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown will come away with a better understanding of how something that appeared so permanent – Bethlehem’s Johnstown plant – could vanish after 140 years of successful operation.”
The book does not dwell solely on steel making.
The chapters on each of the city’s three major floods are informative and interesting – as causes and results are examined along with narratives from victims.
In the epilogue, Farabaugh looks at the challenges that face the city and the region today – including a shrinking population, high addiction levels and the lack of industry.
He also takes an honest look at the impact that the unexpected death of U.S. Rep. John Murtha had on the region.
He thankfully ends on a high note.
“Despite three major floods, Bethlehem Steel’s demise, Murtha’s death, an opioid epidemic and a global pandemic, the city’s spirit of self-preservation has not waned,” Farabaugh writes.
“The one thing that we can say with certainty is that there is a survivor’s spirit in the city in the valley, one that neither floods nor silenced blast furnaces can extinguish.”
Farabaugh is a professor of communications at St. Francis University and also has taught at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Penn State University.
Previous books include Carl McIntire’s Crusade Against the Fairness Doctrine and An Unbreakable Bond: The Brotherhood of Maurice Stokes and Jack Twyman.
Disastrous Floods and the Demise of Steel in Johnstown is available at Classic Elements on Main Street, The Discovery Center and can be purchased online at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. >> Arlene Johns