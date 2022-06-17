Book Review

Death of a Rainmaker
Author: Laurie Loewenstein
I happened upon this book by accident and was very pleasantly surprised by two things.
First, having been disappointed by several books lately, I was happy to find in Death of a Rainmaker a history mystery that captivated my attention.
The book is set in the Dust Bowl during the severe drought of the 1930s and the author does an admirable job of bringing those desperate times to life. The reader can almost feel the dust swirling as yet one more colossal dust storm descends on the beleaguered farmers who were without rain for 240 days.
Each character in this book is well developed and engaging.
There is the blind movie theater owner, the farmer’s wife who just wants to leave the land behind, the eager deputy, the heartbroken sheriff’s wife and, most appealing of them all, the ever-patient sheriff, Temple Jennings.
Temple is a man who’s easy to like. He’s a good guy dealing with a lot of bad things. His wife can’t get past the death of their only child, his job is being threatened and then there is the murder of “the rainmaker” to deal with.
The rainmaker drifts into town, promising the parched people he will produce rain (for a fee, of course) based on what he had learned as a munitions specialist during World War I.
“Every time we delivered a good ole dose of TNT, we’d get a thunderstorm sure as shootin,” he tells his hopeful audience.
It doesn’t work. But is that reason enough for murder?
Death of a Rainmaker keeps the reader interested until the end. It’s just good, old-fashioned storytelling without all the gratuitous sex and language not everyone appreciates.
The second surprise while reading this terrific book was in chapter 4 as Temple is examining his victim and notices his mouth is filled with dirt.
“Unbidden, the image of his 1st-grade teacher materialized, her bloated body face down in the silt of the Little Conemaugh, whose waters had famously flooded Johnstown back in Pennsylvania,” the author writes.
While Johnstown and it’s most famous flood do not factor heavily into the story, the author makes several references to that disaster and it’s a pleasant little gift to local readers.
I reached out to the author and asked her how and why she came to include Johnstown and the flood into her book.
She was kind enough to respond to my email.
“I included the mentions of the Johns-town Flood initially because I have read David McCullough’s book, The Johns-town Flood, many times,” the author wrote. “As a long-ago history major, I deeply admire his ability to write vivid historical accounts with sympathy, accuracy and stunning story-telling. His dedication to exploring the social histories of everyday folks is laudable.
“As I began to incorporate mentions of the flood as part of Temple’s background, I began to see how his experiences as a child in the midst of a catastrophe might serve him well as an adult in the catastrophe of the Dust Bowl.
“Natural disasters seem to bring out both the best and worst in people and that was something I wanted to write about. Weaving the flood into the storyline also gave me a chance to contrast issues of too much water and not enough.”
So, should you read Death of a Rainmaker just because it mentions our fair city?
Not at all. You should read it because it’s an engaging book that just may teach you something about another American disaster.