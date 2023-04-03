Book Review
What makes Johnstown Native Idra Novey’ Take What Your Need so complicated, complex, and character driven is what makes it a perfect read
By WILLIAM HAND
Correspondent, Johnstown Magazine
Have you ever picked up a book and just twenty pages in, you know how it’s going to go? It’s like you have read this before but you know you couldn’t have. It just seems that predictable. You know the butler or the husband did it before the mystery concludes and then you are upset with yourself that you invested precious minutes of your life reading something you already knew? It’s like reading a book about the Titanic. You know the ship sinks every time. There seems to be a “formula” for most books – whether they are horror, mystery, or romantic fiction (and yes, I have been known to read a bodice ripper in my day). And I suppose that is the appeal to these novels – there is a comfort in the predictable.
This being said, in Johnstown native Idra Novey’s latest novel Take What You Need, she offers a story that is neither predictable nor comfortable. I was fortunate enough to read an advanced copy several months ago for purposes of this very review. When I sat down then to express my opinion about this book, I had to give it some thought on how to best interpret these feelings about it. Many books are plot driven, or contrived, or depend on the basics of a simple narrative. This story does not. It is character driven in its storyline – pushed forward with personalities that are as complex and complicated as they come. This book is about relationships – those we have with others and the relationship we have with ourselves – and oftentimes how those relationships can be messy and deep – sometimes dark.
The setting of this story is a small city in the Rust Belt of Pennsylvania. And while Ms. Novey conjures a different name for the location, it’s clear to anyone who has ever been there that this is Johnstown. And it’s clear that this book is a love letter to Ms. Novey’s upbringing – full of colorful colloquialisms and local expressions that native Pennsylvanians will understand. But this book is not a cookie cutter Hallmark movie love letter. This is the kind of love letter a person writes when grieving the loss of a loved one. It’s the kind of letter one writes after receiving news that a family member has died – perhaps it was a once a close relation with whom the dynamic was complicated and sometimes contrived -- but at times deep and dysfunctional. And the person writes that letter – honest and brutal and forgiving – and tucks it into the casket. That kind of love letter.
The closest comparison I can reference for Take What You Need is Hillbilly Elegy set in rural Pa. But even that doesn’t do this book justice. It’s a story about complex feelings, how we cope with one another when we know better and when we should know better, and how grief and mourning just adds to the mix of already twisted feelings.
This is not a summer beach read. It’s not a mindless entertaining book. It’s a novel that is rich and even succulent, one that should be savored and later studied. Its characters will leave you thinking but the feelings you have after finishing this book will never leave you.
Read any good books lately? Tell us about it! Johnstown Magazine is looking for guest book reviewers – especially if the author has a local connection. Sit, read, report. We want to hear from you!