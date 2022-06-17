Best of Johnstown

NIGHTLIFE
Bar Food
WINNER
The Haven Lounge
117 Langhorne Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Jakes Pub & Grill
The Galleria
Johnstown Inn
1310 Frankstown Road
The Fifth Local Eatery
and Alehouse
1424 Scalp Ave.
The Old Toll Gate Inn
141 Tire Hill Road
Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar
510 Galleria Drive
Craft Beer
WINNER
Stone Bridge Brewing Company
104 Franklin St.
RUNNERS UP
Balance
415 Main St.
Franklin Street Bar & Grill
751 Franklin St.
Tap 814
800 Scalp Ave.
The Windber Hotel
502 15th St., Windber
Happy Hour
WINNER
Primanti Bros.
Restaurant and Bar
510 Galleria Drive
RUNNERS UP
Applebees Grill + Bar
425 Galleria Drive
Balance
415 Main St.
The Fifth Local Eatery
and Alehouse
1424 Scalp Ave.
The Haven Lounge
117 Landhorne Ave.
Live Music
WINNER
Woodside Bar & Grill
430 Highland Park Road
RUNNERS UP
Balance/Mission Inn
415 Main St.
Stadium Pub & Grill
101 Washington St.
The Fifth Local Eatery
and Alehouse
1424 Scalp Ave.
Neighborhood Bar
WINNER
The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse
1424 Scalp Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Balance/Mission Inn
415 Main St.
Dively’s Tavern
121 Derby St.
Stadium Pub & Grill
101 Washington St.
The Haven Lounge
117 Landhorne Ave.
Wooly’s Celtic Pub
256 Strayer St.
Sports Bar
WINNER
Primanti Bros.
Restaurant and Bar
510 Galleria Drive
RUNNERS UP
Bigdogz Grill
1750 Bedford St.
Fetz’s Sports Pub
151 Johns St.
The Haven Lounge
117 Landhorne Ave.
Woodside Bar & Grill
430 Highland Park Road
Wine Selection
WINNER
Rizzo’s Restaurant
2200 Graham Ave., Windber
RUNNERS UP
B&L Wine Cellars
900 Broad St.
Balance
415 Main St.
Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck
250 Market St.
DINING OUT
Place for Breakfast
WINNER
Corner Coffee Shop
Bel Air Plaza
RUNNERS UP
Franklin Street Bar & Grill
751 Franklin St.
Perkins Restaurant & Bakery
505 Galleria Drive
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Dennys
3156 Elton Road
Place for a Burger
WINNER
Wooly’s Celtic Pub
256 Strayer St.
RUNNERS UP
5 Guys
145 Town Centre
Balance
415 Main St.
Jakes Pub & Grill
The Galleria
Place for a Business Lunch
WINNER
Balance
415 Main St.
RUNNERS UP
Boulevard Grill
165 Southmont Blvd.
Flood City
137 Clinton St.
Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck
250 Market St.
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Cup of Coffee
WINNER
Gather at Flood City
137 Clinton St.
RUNNERS UP
Classic Elements
345 Main St.
Corner Coffee Shop
Bel Air Plaza
Mill House Cafe & Co.
828 Diamond Blvd.
Morning Grind
1601-1613 Ferndale Ave.
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Starbucks
Ebensburg
Place for Family
Dinner
WINNER
Rizzo’s Restaurant
2200 Graham Ave., Windber
RUNNERS UP
Anthony’s Wood Fired
725 Scalp Ave.
Applebees Grill + Bar
Ebensburg
Balance
415 Main St.
Boulevard Grill
165 Southmont Blvd.
Pappy’s Family Pub
1020 Eisenhower Blvd.
Place for a Romantic Dinner
WINNER
Asiago’s Tuscan Italian
709 Edgehill Drive
RUNNERS UP
Balance
415 Main St.
Craft Modern Kitchen
104 Franklin St.
Tap 814
800 Scalp Ave.
Farm-To-Table Dining
WINNER
Balance
415 Main St.
RUNNERS UP
Craft Modern Kitchen
104 Franklin St.
Horn O Plenty
220 Wolfsburg Road, Bedford
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Place for Pizza
WINNER
Morris Tavern
487 Locust St., Sidman
RUNNERS UP
Capri Pizza
502 Main St.
Pizza Man’s Pizza
1745 Lyter Drive
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Salvatore’s Pizza
645 Lamberd Ave.
Santo’s Pizza
1749 Goucher St.
Place for Steak
WINNER
Rizzo’s Restaurant
2200 Graham Ave., Windber
RUNNERS UP
Asiagos
709 Edgehill Drive
Balance
415 Main St.
NyKo’s Restaurant
935 Scalp Ave.
Place for a Wedding
Reception
WINNER
Ace’s
316 Chestnut St.
RUNNERS UP
Hinkston Run Farm
1291 Waterfall Drive
Pyramid’s Lounge and Catering
370 Sheridan St.
The Grand Halle
306 Broad St.
The Mission Inn
415 Main St.
This Is It
1300 Frankstown Road
Place for Wings
WINNER
Murphys
1189 Franklin St.
RUNNERS UP
Johnstown Inn
1310 Frankstown Road
Old Toll Gate Inn
141 Tire Hill Road
The Haven Lounge
117 Langhorne Ave.
The Orchard Tavern
2434 Bedford St.
Retail
Appliances
WINNERS
Krisay’s Appliance
and Bedding
521 Franklin St.
RUNNERS UP
Daniel Shaffers Inc.
225 Water St., Hooversville
Lowe’s Home Improvement
630 Solomon Run Road
R&R Appliance
700 Franklin St.
The Home Depot
679 Galleria Drive
Candy Store
WINNER
O’Shea’s Candies
1910 Minno Drive
RUNNERS UP
Blaine Boring Chocolates
123 Market St.
Gardners Candies
109 College Park Plaza
Mid’s Candy
3135 New Germany Road, Ebensburg
Car Dealership
WINNER
Thomas Buick GMC
Sales
750 Eisenhower Blvd.
RUNNERS UP
Laurel Toyota
933 Eisenhower Blvd.
Memorial Highway Chevrolet
1 Chevy Drive, Route 56, Windber
Spangler Subaru
219 Alvin St.
Suppes Ford
101 Main St.
Consignment Shop
WINNER
Repeat Boutique
1123 Scalp Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Elevate
517 Main St.
Tag Sale Shoppe
1513 Scalp Ave.
Place for Formal Wear
WINNER
Miller’s of Johnstown, Inc.
525 Main St.
RUNNERS UP
Boscovs
570 Galleria Drive
Bridal Suite
406 Town Centre Drive
Celestial Brides & Prom
142 Market St.
Place for Furniture
WINNER
Ashleys
630 Galleria Drive
RUNNERS UP
Boscovs
570 Galleria Drive
SMS Furniture Barn
1242 Scalp Ave.
Young American Furniture
2450 Bedford St.
Place to Buy a Gift
WINNER
Classic Elements
345 Main St.
RUNNERS UP
Adorned Accessory & Gift Boutique
1153 Franklin St.
Boscovs
570 Galleria Drive TJMaxx
Feathered Lane
1106 Scalp Ave.
Grocery Store
WINNER
Market Basket
1407 Dwight Drive
RUNNERS UP
Aldi
475 Galleria Drive
Giant Eagle
1451 Scalp Ave.
Randy’s Bi Lo
81 Osborne St.
Jewelry Store
WINNER
Kranich’s Jewelers
1500 Scalp Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Precious Metals & Diamond Co.
1011 Eisenhower Blvd.
United Jewelers
412 Main St.
Clothing
WINNER
Stryking Boutique
701 Scalp Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Boscov’s
570 Galleria Drive
Elevate
517 Main St.
Feathered Lane
1106 Scalp Ave.
Pharmacy
WINNER
Mainline Pharmacy
118 N Main St., Davidsville
RUNNERS UP
CVS Pharmacy
1198 Scalp Ave.
Giant Eagle Scalp
1451 Scalp Ave.
Martella’s Parkhill
1932 William Penn Ave.
Rite Aid Pharmacy
1759 Goucher St.
Place to Buy Shoes
WINNERS
Boscov’s
570 Galleria Drive
RUNNERS UP
C. Gil’s Shoes
1513 Scalp Ave.
Shoe Department
500 Galleria Drive
Book Store
WINNER
Classic Elements
345 Main St.
RUNNERS UP
Books-A-Million
Galleria Mall
Chameleon Bookstore
144 Gazebo Park
Young Heart Books and Toys
828 Diamond Blvd.
People
Bartender
WINNER
Patrick Riley
Balance
RUNNERS UP
Nathan Beatty
Balance
Matthew Bennett
Craft
Amanda Graham
Minersville PNA
Maria Markley
Woolys
Chef
WINNER
Dallas Pursley
Balance
RUNNERS UP
Becca Bennett
Craft
Ryan Fondelier
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
Corey Crocco
Flair of Country Catering
Chiropractor
WINNER
Nick McKolosky
McKolosky Chiropractic
RUNNERS UP
Allison Brady
Synergy Chiropractic
John W. Farabaugh
Cortex Chiropractic
Larry McCracken
Pinnacle
James M. Spinos Jr.
Spinos Family Chiropractic
Coach
WINNER
Dr. John Walker
Bishop McCort Catholic
RUNNERS UP
Brandon Bailey
Richland
Amber Berezansky
Westmont Hilltop Cheerleading
John Bradley
Bishop McCort Catholic
Megan Gordon
Divine Mercy
Tony Penna
Conemaugh Township
Dentist
WINNER
Dr. John Walker
Family Dental Center
RUNNERS UP
Dr. Michael Garver
Family Dentistry Associates
Dr. Nicole Oravec
Lilly
Dr. Mike Rice
Chestnut Hilltop Dental
Dr. John Ridella
Johnstown
Doctor
WINNER
Dr. Nicholas Lanciano
RUNNERS UP
Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan
Dr. Stephanie Young
Dr. Matthew Zajdel
Dog Groomer
WINNER
Robyn Bawiec
Robyn’s Dog Grooming
RUNNERS UP
Kathy Hofecker
Spawtique Pet Grooming
Vicki Watts
Absolutely Animals
Florist
WINNER
Ron Froehlich
and Dennis Rabic
LaPortas Flowers
RUNNERS UP
Chad Pysher and Steven Biter
Cambria City Flowers
Shannon Wingard
Feathered Lane
Schrader’s Florist & Greenhouse Dan Hitechew
Something Xtra Special
Hair Stylist
WINNER
Season Detrick
Shear Innocense
RUNNERS UP
Sheri Mardis Dailey
Dailey Looks
Ivana Panebianco
Salvatore’s Hairstyling
Katie Rhodes
Room 1101
Alexandra Smith
Highlighted Honey Salon
Insurance Agent
WINNER
Barry Maluchnik
Nationwide
RUNNERS UP
James Brett
Brett Insurance Agency
Donna Christopher
State Farm Insurance
Scott Getz
Ebensburg Insurance Agency
Stacie Hickman
State Farm
Local
Entertainment/Band
WINNER
The Evergreens
RUNNERS UP
Bo Moore
Irish Pretenders
Octane
Rosie and the Jammers
Photographer
WINNER
Bob Hancock
Bob Hancock Photography
RUNNERS UP
Bobby Bridges
BridgePerspective
Kristin Crocco
Kristin Crocco Photography
Karissa Grossman
Photographs with Riss
Tabitha James
Adliv Collective
Carolyn Mihalko
Carolyn Renee Photography
Cassandra Vivis
Black Gap Photography
Realtor
WINNER
James Hanley
RE/MAX Power Associates
RUNNERS UP
Bob Colvin
RE/MAX Team Realtors
Adam Dugan
Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty
Katlyn Grove
Realty One Group
Doug Meagher
RE/MAX Power Associates
Hunter Ott
Hunter Ott Real Estate
Olivia Saunders
Realty One Group
Danielle Zahurak
Realty One Group
Teacher
WINNER
Michael Bako
Bishop McCort Catholic
RUNNERS UP
Melissa Baumgardner
Richland Academy
Clarissa Thomas
Windber
Lari Gallaher
Central Cambria Middle School
Megan James
Central Cambria Elementary
Veterarian
WINNER
Dr. Lynn Sanderson
Richland Veterinary Hospital
RUNNERS UP
Dr. Fayez Assad
Johnstown Veterinary Associates
Dr. Brady Hamady
Forest Hills Veterinary
Dr. Michael Takas
Ebensburg Animal Hospital
Dr. Johanna Vena
Cambria Veterinary Care
Waiter/Waitress
WINNER
Kaitlin Louder
Balance
RUNNERS UP
Jane Genovese
Tap 814
Candy Hoffman
Eat’n Park
Brittany Karsaba
Woodside Bar & Grill
Matt McClain
Balance
Brittany Priest
Rizzo’s Restaurant
Community
Basket Party
WINNER
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Church in Windber
RUNNERS UP
Bishop McCort Cheerleaders
Nardechia Spay Neuter Fund
Tiny Steps of Hope
Festival
WINNER
Cambria City Ethnic Fest
RUNNERS UP
Children’s Book Festival
Flood City Music Festival
Juneteenth
New Germany Festival of Arts & Crafts
St. Michael’s Festival
PolkaFest
Thunder in the Valley
Fish Fry
WINNER
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Windber
RUNNERS UP
Pyramids Lounge & Catering
St. Benedict Church
St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox
Gob
WINNER
Solomon Run Firemen’s Club
186 Mount Airy Drive
RUNNERS UP
Custom Cakes & Cookies
632 Bedford St.
Em’s Subs
612 Goucher St.
Lambcakes
139 Franklin St.
Ryan’s Artisan Goods
424 Broad St.
Golf Course
WINNER
Berkley Hills Golf
Course
361 Goucher St
RUNNERS UP
Ebensburg Country Club
408 Manor Drive, Ebensburg
Sunnehanna Country Club
1000 Sunnehanna Drive
The Highlands at North Fork
424 Country Club Road
Windber Country Club
1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix
School District
WINNER
Westmont
RUNNERS UP
Central Cambria
Forest Hills
Greater Johnstown
Richland
New Business
WINNER
Pitch Posh
801 Scalp Ave.
RUNNERS UP
Elevate
517 Main St.
Feathered Lane
1106 Scalp Ave.
Specialty Cycleworks
4633 Somerset Pike, Hollsopple
Bank/Credit Union
WINNER
1st Summit Bank
RUNNERS UP
AmeriServ
Merho Federal Credit Union
Somerset Trust Company
USSCO Federal Credit Union
Retirement
Community
WINNER
Richland Woods
Assisted Living
RUNNERS UP
Arbutus Park Retirement
Community
Laurel View Village
Quality Life Services