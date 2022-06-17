Best of Johnstown

Classic Elements is a winner in the Best of Johnstown contest.

 Arlene Johns

NIGHTLIFE

Bar Food

WINNER

The Haven Lounge

117 Langhorne Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Jakes Pub & Grill

The Galleria

Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Road

The Fifth Local Eatery

and Alehouse

1424 Scalp Ave.

The Old Toll Gate Inn

141 Tire Hill Road

Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar

510 Galleria Drive

Craft Beer

WINNER

Stone Bridge Brewing Company

104 Franklin St.

RUNNERS UP

Balance

415 Main St.

Franklin Street Bar & Grill

751 Franklin St.

Tap 814

800 Scalp Ave.

The Windber Hotel

502 15th St., Windber

 

 

 

 

Happy Hour

WINNER

Primanti Bros.

Restaurant and Bar

510 Galleria Drive

RUNNERS UP

Applebees Grill + Bar

425 Galleria Drive

Balance

415 Main St.

The Fifth Local Eatery

and Alehouse

1424 Scalp Ave.

The Haven Lounge

117 Landhorne Ave.

 

 

 

Live Music

WINNER

Woodside Bar & Grill

430 Highland Park Road

RUNNERS UP

Balance/Mission Inn

415 Main St.

Stadium Pub & Grill

101 Washington St.

The Fifth Local Eatery

and Alehouse

1424 Scalp Ave.

 

 

Neighborhood Bar

WINNER

The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse

1424 Scalp Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Balance/Mission Inn

415 Main St.

Dively’s Tavern

121 Derby St.

Stadium Pub & Grill

101 Washington St.

The Haven Lounge

117 Landhorne Ave.

Wooly’s Celtic Pub

256 Strayer St.

 

Sports Bar

WINNER

Primanti Bros.

Restaurant and Bar

510 Galleria Drive

RUNNERS UP

Bigdogz Grill

1750 Bedford St.

Fetz’s Sports Pub

151 Johns St.

The Haven Lounge

117 Landhorne Ave.

Woodside Bar & Grill

430 Highland Park Road

 

Wine Selection

WINNER

Rizzo’s Restaurant

2200 Graham Ave., Windber

RUNNERS UP

B&L Wine Cellars

900 Broad St.

Balance

415 Main St.

Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck

250 Market St.

 

 

 

DINING OUT

Place for Breakfast

WINNER

Corner Coffee Shop

Bel Air Plaza

RUNNERS UP

Franklin Street Bar & Grill

751 Franklin St.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery

505 Galleria Drive

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

Dennys

3156 Elton Road

Place for a Burger

WINNER

Wooly’s Celtic Pub

256 Strayer St.

RUNNERS UP

5 Guys

145 Town Centre

Balance

415 Main St.

Jakes Pub & Grill

The Galleria

 

Place for a Business Lunch

WINNER

Balance

415 Main St.

RUNNERS UP

Boulevard Grill

165 Southmont Blvd.

Flood City

137 Clinton St.

Harrigan’s Cafe & Wine Deck

250 Market St.

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

 

Cup of Coffee

WINNER

Gather at Flood City

137 Clinton St.

RUNNERS UP

Classic Elements

345 Main St.

Corner Coffee Shop

Bel Air Plaza

Mill House Cafe & Co.

828 Diamond Blvd.

Morning Grind

1601-1613 Ferndale Ave.

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

Starbucks

Ebensburg

 

 

Place for Family

Dinner

WINNER

Rizzo’s Restaurant

2200 Graham Ave., Windber

RUNNERS UP

Anthony’s Wood Fired

725 Scalp Ave.

Applebees Grill + Bar

Ebensburg

Balance

415 Main St.

Boulevard Grill

165 Southmont Blvd.

Pappy’s Family Pub

1020 Eisenhower Blvd.

 

Place for a Romantic Dinner

WINNER

Asiago’s Tuscan Italian

709 Edgehill Drive

RUNNERS UP

Balance

415 Main St.

Craft Modern Kitchen

104 Franklin St.

Tap 814

800 Scalp Ave.

Farm-To-Table Dining

WINNER

Balance

415 Main St.

RUNNERS UP

Craft Modern Kitchen

104 Franklin St.

Horn O Plenty

220 Wolfsburg Road, Bedford

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

 

Place for Pizza

WINNER

Morris Tavern

487 Locust St., Sidman

RUNNERS UP

Capri Pizza

502 Main St.

Pizza Man’s Pizza

1745 Lyter Drive

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

Salvatore’s Pizza

645 Lamberd Ave.

Santo’s Pizza

1749 Goucher St.

 

 

Place for Steak

WINNER

Rizzo’s Restaurant

2200 Graham Ave., Windber

RUNNERS UP

Asiagos

709 Edgehill Drive

Balance

415 Main St.

NyKo’s Restaurant

935 Scalp Ave.

 

Place for a Wedding

Reception

WINNER

Ace’s

316 Chestnut St.

RUNNERS UP

Hinkston Run Farm

1291 Waterfall Drive

Pyramid’s Lounge and Catering

370 Sheridan St.

The Grand Halle

306 Broad St.

The Mission Inn

415 Main St.

This Is It

1300 Frankstown Road

 

Place for Wings

WINNER

Murphys

1189 Franklin St.

RUNNERS UP

Johnstown Inn

1310 Frankstown Road

Old Toll Gate Inn

141 Tire Hill Road

The Haven Lounge

117 Langhorne Ave.

The Orchard Tavern

2434 Bedford St.

 

 

 

 

Retail

Appliances

WINNERS

Krisay’s Appliance

and Bedding

521 Franklin St.

RUNNERS UP

Daniel Shaffers Inc.

225 Water St., Hooversville

Lowe’s Home Improvement

630 Solomon Run Road

R&R Appliance

700 Franklin St.

The Home Depot

679 Galleria Drive

 

Candy Store

WINNER

O’Shea’s Candies

1910 Minno Drive

RUNNERS UP

Blaine Boring Chocolates

123 Market St.

 

Gardners Candies

109 College Park Plaza

Mid’s Candy

3135 New Germany Road, Ebensburg

 

Car Dealership

WINNER

Thomas Buick GMC

Sales

750 Eisenhower Blvd.

RUNNERS UP

Laurel Toyota

933 Eisenhower Blvd.

Memorial Highway Chevrolet

1 Chevy Drive, Route 56, Windber

Spangler Subaru

219 Alvin St.

Suppes Ford

101 Main St.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Consignment Shop

WINNER

Repeat Boutique

1123 Scalp Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Elevate

517 Main St.

Tag Sale Shoppe

1513 Scalp Ave.

 

Place for Formal Wear

WINNER

Miller’s of Johnstown, Inc.

525 Main St.

RUNNERS UP

Boscovs

570 Galleria Drive

Bridal Suite

406 Town Centre Drive

Celestial Brides & Prom

142 Market St.

Place for Furniture

WINNER

Ashleys

630 Galleria Drive

RUNNERS UP

Boscovs

570 Galleria Drive

SMS Furniture Barn

1242 Scalp Ave.

Young American Furniture

2450 Bedford St.

 

Place to Buy a Gift

WINNER

Classic Elements

345 Main St.

RUNNERS UP

Adorned Accessory & Gift Boutique

1153 Franklin St.

Boscovs

570 Galleria Drive TJMaxx

Feathered Lane

1106 Scalp Ave.

 

Grocery Store

WINNER

Market Basket

1407 Dwight Drive

RUNNERS UP

Aldi

475 Galleria Drive

Giant Eagle

1451 Scalp Ave.

Randy’s Bi Lo

81 Osborne St.

 

Jewelry Store

WINNER

Kranich’s Jewelers

1500 Scalp Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Precious Metals & Diamond Co.

1011 Eisenhower Blvd.

United Jewelers

412 Main St.

 

Clothing

WINNER

Stryking Boutique

701 Scalp Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Boscov’s

570 Galleria Drive

Elevate

517 Main St.

Feathered Lane

1106 Scalp Ave.

 

Pharmacy

WINNER

Mainline Pharmacy

118 N Main St., Davidsville

RUNNERS UP

CVS Pharmacy

1198 Scalp Ave.

Giant Eagle Scalp

1451 Scalp Ave.

Martella’s Parkhill

1932 William Penn Ave.

Rite Aid Pharmacy

1759 Goucher St.

 

Place to Buy Shoes

WINNERS

Boscov’s

570 Galleria Drive

RUNNERS UP

C. Gil’s Shoes

1513 Scalp Ave.

Shoe Department

500 Galleria Drive

 

Book Store

WINNER

Classic Elements

345 Main St.

RUNNERS UP

Books-A-Million

Galleria Mall

Chameleon Bookstore

144 Gazebo Park

Young Heart Books and Toys

828 Diamond Blvd.

 

People

Bartender

WINNER

Patrick Riley

Balance

RUNNERS UP

Nathan Beatty

Balance

Matthew Bennett

Craft

Amanda Graham

Minersville PNA

Maria Markley

Woolys

 

Chef

WINNER

Dallas Pursley

Balance

RUNNERS UP

Becca Bennett

Craft

Ryan Fondelier

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

Corey Crocco

Flair of Country Catering

 

Chiropractor

WINNER

Nick McKolosky

McKolosky Chiropractic

RUNNERS UP

Allison Brady

Synergy Chiropractic

John W. Farabaugh

Cortex Chiropractic

Larry McCracken

Pinnacle

James M. Spinos Jr.

Spinos Family Chiropractic

 

Coach

WINNER

Dr. John Walker

Bishop McCort Catholic

RUNNERS UP

Brandon Bailey

Richland

Amber Berezansky

Westmont Hilltop Cheerleading

John Bradley

Bishop McCort Catholic

Megan Gordon

Divine Mercy

Tony Penna

Conemaugh Township

Dentist

WINNER

Dr. John Walker

Family Dental Center

RUNNERS UP

Dr. Michael Garver

Family Dentistry Associates

Dr. Nicole Oravec

Lilly

Dr. Mike Rice

Chestnut Hilltop Dental

Dr. John Ridella

Johnstown

 

Doctor

WINNER

Dr. Nicholas Lanciano

RUNNERS UP

Dr. Ibrahim Sbeitan

Dr. Stephanie Young

Dr. Matthew Zajdel

Dog Groomer

WINNER

Robyn Bawiec

Robyn’s Dog Grooming

RUNNERS UP

Kathy Hofecker

Spawtique Pet Grooming

Vicki Watts

Absolutely Animals

 

Florist

WINNER

Ron Froehlich

and Dennis Rabic

LaPortas Flowers

RUNNERS UP

Chad Pysher and Steven Biter

Cambria City Flowers

Shannon Wingard

Feathered Lane

Schrader’s Florist & Greenhouse Dan Hitechew

Something Xtra Special

Hair Stylist

WINNER

Season Detrick

Shear Innocense

RUNNERS UP

Sheri Mardis Dailey

Dailey Looks

Ivana Panebianco

Salvatore’s Hairstyling

Katie Rhodes

Room 1101

Alexandra Smith

Highlighted Honey Salon

 

Insurance Agent

WINNER

Barry Maluchnik

Nationwide

RUNNERS UP

James Brett

Brett Insurance Agency

Donna Christopher

State Farm Insurance

Scott Getz

Ebensburg Insurance Agency

Stacie Hickman

State Farm

 

Local

Entertainment/Band

WINNER

The Evergreens

RUNNERS UP

Bo Moore

Irish Pretenders

Octane

Rosie and the Jammers

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Photographer

WINNER

Bob Hancock

Bob Hancock Photography

RUNNERS UP

Bobby Bridges

BridgePerspective

Kristin Crocco

Kristin Crocco Photography

Karissa Grossman

Photographs with Riss

Tabitha James

Adliv Collective

Carolyn Mihalko

Carolyn Renee Photography

Cassandra Vivis

Black Gap Photography

 

Realtor

WINNER

James Hanley

RE/MAX Power Associates

RUNNERS UP

Bob Colvin

RE/MAX Team Realtors

Adam Dugan

Coldwell Banker Prestige Realty

Katlyn Grove

Realty One Group

Doug Meagher

RE/MAX Power Associates

Hunter Ott

Hunter Ott Real Estate

Olivia Saunders

Realty One Group

Danielle Zahurak

Realty One Group

 

Teacher

WINNER

Michael Bako

Bishop McCort Catholic

RUNNERS UP

Melissa Baumgardner

Richland Academy

Clarissa Thomas

Windber

Lari Gallaher

Central Cambria Middle School

Megan James

Central Cambria Elementary

 

 

Veterarian

WINNER

Dr. Lynn Sanderson

Richland Veterinary Hospital

RUNNERS UP

Dr. Fayez Assad

Johnstown Veterinary Associates

Dr. Brady Hamady

Forest Hills Veterinary

 

Dr. Michael Takas

Ebensburg Animal Hospital

Dr. Johanna Vena

Cambria Veterinary Care

 

Waiter/Waitress

WINNER

Kaitlin Louder

Balance

RUNNERS UP

Jane Genovese

Tap 814

 

Candy Hoffman

Eat’n Park

Brittany Karsaba

Woodside Bar & Grill

Matt McClain

Balance

Brittany Priest

Rizzo’s Restaurant

 

 

 

 

Community

Basket Party

WINNER

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Church in Windber

RUNNERS UP

Bishop McCort Cheerleaders

Nardechia Spay Neuter Fund

Tiny Steps of Hope

 

 

 

 

Festival

WINNER

Cambria City Ethnic Fest

RUNNERS UP

Children’s Book Festival

Flood City Music Festival

Juneteenth

New Germany Festival of Arts & Crafts

St. Michael’s Festival

PolkaFest

Thunder in the Valley

 

Fish Fry

WINNER

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Windber

RUNNERS UP

Pyramids Lounge & Catering

St. Benedict Church

St. Nicholas Serbian Orthodox

 

Gob

WINNER

Solomon Run Firemen’s Club

186 Mount Airy Drive

RUNNERS UP

Custom Cakes & Cookies

632 Bedford St.

Em’s Subs

612 Goucher St.

 

Lambcakes

139 Franklin St.

Ryan’s Artisan Goods

424 Broad St.

 

Golf Course

WINNER

Berkley Hills Golf

Course

361 Goucher St

RUNNERS UP

Ebensburg Country Club

408 Manor Drive, Ebensburg

Sunnehanna Country Club

1000 Sunnehanna Drive

The Highlands at North Fork

424 Country Club Road

Windber Country Club

1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix

 

 

School District

WINNER

Westmont

RUNNERS UP

Central Cambria

Forest Hills

Greater Johnstown

Richland

 

 

New Business

WINNER

Pitch Posh

801 Scalp Ave.

RUNNERS UP

Elevate

517 Main St.

Feathered Lane

1106 Scalp Ave.

Specialty Cycleworks

4633 Somerset Pike, Hollsopple

 

Bank/Credit Union

WINNER

1st Summit Bank

RUNNERS UP

AmeriServ

Merho Federal Credit Union

Somerset Trust Company

USSCO Federal Credit Union

 

 

 

Retirement

Community

WINNER

Richland Woods

Assisted Living

RUNNERS UP

Arbutus Park Retirement

Community

Laurel View Village

Quality Life Services

