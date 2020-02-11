Best of Johnstown 2020 VOTING By Johnstown Magazine Vaughn Burnheimer Author email Feb 11, 2020 Feb 11, 2020 1 min to read Vote for the Best Of Johnstown! You know what makes this city such a great place to live, so go ahead and vote! Last day to vote is April 17. Results appear in the June 2020 Johnstown Magazine. Tags Vote Johnstown Magazine Politics Such Place Best Result Vaughn Burnheimer Author email Follow Vaughn Burnheimer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you