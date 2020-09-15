It was during a walk in Stackhouse Park years ago that Bradford and Laura Gordon of Westmont happened upon an old picnic pavilion across a creek in a clearing. They envisioned the pavilion as a stage; the natural slope of the ground across the creek would be perfect for an audience. It sparked an idea to bring the best words written in the English language to southwestern Pennsylvania – the language of Shakespeare.
The Gordons met the late Stackhouse Park ranger, James Pasco, who encouraged their vision.
Soon after, Laura Gordon won the National Endowment for the Humanities grant in 1990 to study with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford, England, and the Folger Library in Washington, D.C. She joined educators from the United States and the United Kingdom who were charged with return to enrich their communities through theater.
She did just that. Laura took on the role of artistic director with Brad, a former history teacher, taking on the role of set designer and producer and together formed an acting troupe, then known as Stackhouse Park Players. In 1991, they presented Macbeth, on a rocky pavilion floor with humming generators for light. And the Gordons, joined by hundreds of performers, crew, and theatergoers have never looked back.
In 2002, the troupe was re-born as Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, also known colloquially as BOB, and has impacted the theater scene of the area ever since.
“O, brave new world that has such people in it!”
After establishing a tradition of Shakespeare in Stackhouse Park, BOB began exploring new venues and new shows. The company has performed at Bottle Works, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, JAHA Heritage Discovery Center, and with the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, as well as at several other venues.
The troupe began establishing a yearlong season of performances. In 2011, BOB produced its first musical, Ain’t Misbehavin’, with Jeffrey Webb, associate music professor at UPJ serving as musical director. Musicals soon became a regular feature of the season.
The Gordons are quick to point out that Band of Brothers is about much more than being on stage.
According to BOB’s mission statement, “the company is dedicated to educational enrichment of both actor and community through production of classic theater in the Laurel Highlands Region.”
Laura points to the troupe’s history of educational outreach to the community. Past performances have benefitted organizations like the Autism Society.
The troupe also has a long history of presenting theater workshops at area schools.
Past summer shows have been featured on local cable networks and PCN.
In 2020, a three-day marathon of the BOB summer shows aired in honor of Shakespeare’s birthday in April.
The Gordons note the marathon provided an opportunity for students to satisfy education requirements while schools were closed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
The educational opportunities also are extended to BOB actors and members.
Brad says that, although the troupe operates on a shoestring budget, every resource is utilized to support opportunities for cast and crew involved in the BOB performances. The troupe has travelled to Great Britain, where they have seen performances at venues like the Barbican Center in London, Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford Upon Avon, and the Stratford Festival in Ontario.
BOB also was in London for the opening season of Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, featuring Mark Rylance, whom Laura had met 1990 during her studies at the RSC.
The troupe has an extensive list of associations and activities.
It is a member of the Shakespeare Theater Association, and organization that admits members based on merit.
BOB has collaborated with theater scholar Marin Old of Sunderland, England, and the late Joyce Graham, tour coordinator for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Members have also enjoyed behind-the-scenes tours and Workshops at the Globe.
BOB has been active in supporting the Steeples Project in Cambria City, performing several holiday shows and cantos at the Grand Halle. Members of BOB look forward to performing at the former St. Columba Church, which is in the process of being converted into a theater space.
“Find tongues in trees, books in the running brooks, sermons in stones, and good in everything.”
As with many arts and theater organizations, the 2020 COVID-19 crisis struck a blow to many plans for the season. But while some projects are delayed, others are filling in the gaps.
BOB board member Robb Miller has taken on the task of filming virtual performances of Shakespeare’s sonnets. He refers to the Sonnet Project as Band of Brothers season “29 ½”.
Although conventional theater is threatened, Miller wants to “still bring things to people.” He says he wanted to bring more attention to the sonnets, but perhaps not in the traditional sense. The project calls on the BOB family of performers and friends to lend their personal touch to the Bard’s sonnets.
The performances will be recorded and then streamed through BOB’s youtube channel. Miller is encouraging performers to pick interesting out-of-doors locations to reflect the feeling of being in Stackhouse Park.
Some performers are missing more than just performing.
BOB board member Kate Davis says she was excited to watch a virtual production of Jan Eyre. She loved the performance, but realized she wanted to talk about it. “Theater is a pack activity,” Davis says.
So she came up with the idea she calls “BOB’s Virtual Happy Hour,” which she describes as a "book club for plays."
BOB members and friends gather virtually once a week to discuss a performance the group had selected. Davis says it's been a way to stay connected and encourage people to stream theater productions.
Despite the challenges of 2020, the Gordons are optimistic about the future.
When asked if they ever thought their efforts would last this long, they simultaneously laughed and answered “No.
"We've lasted longer than Shakespeare did," Laura says. "I love this town and I wanted to offer something that wasn't here before."
Bradford says he believes part of BOB's success lies in the troupe's unique approach to productions.
For example, Two Gentlemen of Verona was staged as a western, and Merry Wives of Windsor was set in '50s a la I Love Lucy.
Performing in Stackhouse Park is key as well. The Gordons liked the venue from the start because there are no pretensions. "You can have hot dog with the lead before the show," Brad says.
Laura is looking forward to live theater again and dreams that one day BOB will perform in Great Britain.
She appreciates the virtual efforts by BOB members, but feels there's no substitute for live theater.
"There's a connection across the creek," she says.