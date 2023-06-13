One of the features of the park is a natural amphitheater that serves as the home to the Band of Brothers Shakespeare Company, known for their popular Shakespeare in the Park presentations in summer months.
It’s appropriate then that it is the Shakespeare quote “What's in a name? That which we call a rose, by any other name, would smell as sweet” that applies so nicely when it comes to referencing this parcel of property.
For more information on the 2023 Band of Brothers Shakespeare in the Park season at Stackhouse, visit www.bandofbrothersshakespeare.org.